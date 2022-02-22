Sleep Savvy

“Take 5 with Dave” – Brooklyn Bedding Is Bullish on Brick-and-Mortar

Sleep Savvy editor at large Dave Perry chats with Brooklyn Bedding CEO John Merwin about why the direct-to-consumer player is courting bedding retailers and how the company is going vertical to keep up with demand.

