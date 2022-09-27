“Take 5 With Dave” – King Koil Slips Into a New Denim Line

David Binke discusses King Koil’s sustainable Re-Spun mattress collection made from re-spun recycled denim.

Transcript

Waynette Goodson

It’s Waynette Goodson. I am your managing editor of BedTimes Magazine. Welcome to” Take 5″. Obviously, I’m standing in for Dave Perry today, but I have David Binke. He is the CEO of King Koil. David, thank you for joining us today.

David Binke

My pleasure.

Waynette Goodson

Well, let’s just kick this off with how do you get a great night’s sleep. What are your top tips?

David Binke

Well, the first thing is I sleep on a King Koil mattress. You know, I’m traditionally not a good sleeper, so it’s very important to have a high-quality mattress. But I try to put things aside at night and try to get a good few hours and then get refreshed in the morning.

Waynette Goodson

So right, so important to refresh and renew with our sleep. Wellness is so important.

David Binke

Wellness is very important.

Waynette Goodson

So let’s shift gears here because we are amongst your new Re-Spun line.

David Binke

Yes.

Waynette Goodson

This is frankly one of the coolest things we’ve seen.

David Binke

Thank you. We’re very excited about it.

Waynette Goodson

You have to just tell us about this new line.

David Binke

Well, you know, I think sustainability in the world, it’s not just industry, is becoming a much bigger happening. Maybe it’s not a trend. And I think it’s going to be a tsunami effect throughout the business, and I wanted to take a leadership position. And we always start since we’re selling mattresses, we’re going to come out with the finest product that fills all the definitions of sustainability, but it’s got to look great and feel great.

And based on the initial reaction, I definitely think we’ve covered that. I’m very excited about it. And once we launch it, it’s about how we change our processes with our people, what we have to do to our facilities to become that much more conscious of sustainability. It’s an evolving process, but we’re committed to doing it.

Our parent company is very focused on that. They’re very supportive of it. So I think we’re going to take one step at a time. But it’s going to be a very important initiative for us going forward.

Waynette Goodson

Well, what I love about it is that it’s actually respun denim, isn’t it?

David Binke

Yes, that’s the core of it. You know, and everybody understands and loves denim. And that’s why we wanted to stake it with denim. It’s a different look. It’s not a bland look. It’s colorful. Everybody feels comfortable in denim. So that’s a big part of it. So we’re very happy about where our direction is. We’ve been guided by experts who understand the denim world.

So I think it’s going to be huge for us.

Waynette Goodson

Yeah, everybody loves jeans. Okay. So we’re going to shift gears at the end, and let’s be a little forward thinking. When you look toward the horizon for King Koil, what do you see out there? Any special new products or anything in the works you’d like to talk about?

David Binke

Well, you know, the nice thing about Las Vegas Market. Twice a year, you’re forced to introduce something new.

Waynette Goodson

Right.

David Binke

And we wanted to focus on this market just on Re-Spun but the importance of it because we did a lot of major introductions in the previous market. It’s a little too early to tell you all of our secrets about what’s going to happen in 2023. We’ve changed the brand position. We’ve changed our marketing, our price points. We’re very successful in the ultra-premium luxury area, and we will continue to do that and reinforce that.

Waynette Goodson

Thank you so much for your time today.

David Binke

Thank you for your time. It’s been a pleasure. Thank you for spending time with us.