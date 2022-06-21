“Take 5 With Dave”– Lava Sees More Online Growth

Adam Lava of A. Lava By Irvin says the expanding online bedding channel is becoming the norm for some shoppers

Transcript

Adam Lava

Dave Perry

Hey, it’s Dave Perry. Welcome to “Take Five With Dave”. I am with one of the industry’s most well-known executives, Adam Lava, with A. Lava How is Adam doing these days?

Adam Lava

Great. It’s great to be down here in Orlando for I’ve been doing these expos for 30 years. So this is exciting.

Dave Perry

What do you get out of expos?

Adam Lava

You know, it’s a lot of networking. It’s a lot of feeling where the industry is at right now and then where it’s going too. So this is always a forward projecting show for us. So we get to look at this show and then plan our future growth for the next couple of years.

Dave Perry

As you do those plans now, what do you kind of see for the next year or two?

Steady growth for the next year or two?

Adam Lava

Yeah, I do. I think we had a bigger bump than normal during COVID as everybody was staying at home. I think it’s going to level out. I think the retail channels are changing so much between e-commerce and brick and mortar and trying to mesh that all together that the suppliers like us and everybody in the exhibit hall are trying to figure out who the customers are right now and how we’re going to, you know, service those people.

Dave Perry

Do you see any slowdown in the online sales arena or do you just see more growth ahead?

Adam Lava

I just see more growth ahead. I think, you know, every you know, the younger generations are buying online. It’s just becoming more and more natural. I think in the beginning, it was more of a novelty and now it’s becoming the norm. And I think that’s going to continue to happen. And we’re going to and in this industry, we have to figure out to get the best products in that e-commerce package to the customer.

Adam Lava

And I think it will continue to grow. I don’t think brick-and-mortar is going away. There’s always going to be a segment for that. But I think that e-commerce is going to continue to grow in more volume and pieces are going to be coming through that channel.

Dave Perry

Do you see brick-and-mortar retailers really embracing online? I mean, I see some adding online brands I think there’s still a lot of growth opportunities there.

Adam Lava

There are. I think they’re all struggling because they’re used to their marketing strategy and their marketing strategy is completely different than the e-commerce brands where it’s everything is digital. And for the big brands to find their digital presence is a struggle. You can be the biggest department store in the country and they’re struggling against the smaller e-commerce that just knows how to play that game and know how to spend that ad money more wisely.