“Take 5 With Dave” – McRoskey Unveils “Artistry of Sleep”

Rion Morgenstern talks about how art galleries inspired the McRoskey Mattress Works showroom in Las Vegas.

Transcript

Rion Morgenstern

Sunset. yeah, actually born in San Francisco in 1899.

Dave Perry

You know, this looks like a thoughtfully crafted masterpiece.

Rion Morgenstern

It absolutely does.

Dave Perry

We’re looking at fine art.

Rion Morgenstern

Yes, it and it is exactly that. It is fine art.

Dave Perry

It’s Dave Perry; welcome to “Take 5 With Dave”. I am in the McRoskey mattress showroom. I have not been able to say that, have I, Rion Morgenstern?

Rion Morgenstern

You have not yet, Dave. This is the first time anybody has been able to say that.

Dave Perry

Well, isn’t it? What a great honor to let me be the one to say that.

Rion Morgenstern

Thank you for being the first.

Dave Perry

Now, this is a showroom that looks like an art gallery. Tell me what you’re doing here.

Rion Morgenstern

Well, McRoskey, our tagline is The Artistry of Sleep. And it’s the artistry of sleep because we actually put so much detail in handcrafting and fine detail into the product and including the cover. So we really feel like we made a masterpiece, a work of art. So when we thought of coming to market for the first time, we love going to art galleries.

And so we decided to make it an art gallery where instead of having art on the walls, the art was on the floor in the form of our mattresses.

Dave Perry

I love that. So tell me about the McRoskey line. It goes national and what’s the price range?

Rion Morgenstern

So the price range is about queen-size retail, about $5,000 to $18,000. And there’s currently the Classic model. There’s a gentle and a firm now we say gentle instead of soft because we believe that gentle also means supportive. Where soft can make you think that it’s not actually supporting your body.

Dave Perry

Very interesting positioning on that.

Rion Morgenstern

It is, right? Actually McRoskey we’ve been doing that for 80 years, calling it a gentle mattress. So that’s not new for us. And then and then we have the Classic line, a wire-type coil. And then we have the Model line, which is five models, both available in gentle and firm with a pocket coil as innerspring.

Dave Perry

Now, those are high price points. What’s the market in this kind of COVID economy? Good time to do this? Bad time, challenging time. What?

Rion Morgenstern

It’s a great time to do it because one of the interesting things is if you look at the and luxury is a bad term for me, but it really describes the price point of the market. We’re at the modest end of it, and we’re really one of the few American companies that are making a truly handcrafted old-world design luxury product.

Rion Morgenstern

So if Hastens being at the top, you’ve got several others coming all the way down. You go from $400,000 all the way down to us at $18,000, and we’re actually a value. So even if you’re you know, you’ve got to be in the bank account with that seven zeros or eight zeros or something like that.

Dave Perry

I don’t get to use those kind of numbers very often.

Rion Morgenstern

I don’t either. We would be considered a domestic purchase or supply change 100% USA and we would still be considered the quality and craftsmanship that they would want. But we’re also a value-priced.

Dave Perry

Love that well. The showroom is spectacular. Thank you. We love the selling story. Great seeing you.

Rion Morgenstern

You too. Thanks, Dave. You too.