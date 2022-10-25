“Take 5 With Dave” – Reverie Reduces the Carbon Footprint

Reverie CEO Martin Rawls-Meehan shares how they’re decreasing the size of the packaging in their express program to reduce the carbon footprint while helping their retail partners’ bottom line.

Transcript

Waynette Goodson

It’s Waynette Goodson. I’m your editor of BedTimes Magazine, and I’m standing in today for Dave Perry for this edition of “Take 5”. We are with Martin Rawls-Meehan He is the CEO of Reverie and also the chief information officer. So, Martin, tell us just how you are getting a good night’s sleep these days.

Martin Rawls-Meehan

Well, I’m sleeping on my reverie mattress, on my power bed, and it’s doing really well for me.

Waynette Goodson

Well, on that note, can you tell us a little bit about just what’s working well for Reverie these days?

Martin Rawls-Meehan

Absolutely. So I would say that our Reverie Express program has been very successful, both pre-market and during market.

Waynette Goodson

Okay. Okay. So I understand that you have new bases that you’re introducing and also that there’s a lot more to them than just the base. It’s also helping to reduce the carbon footprint, which is so important right now. Can you talk a little bit about that?

Martin Rawls-Meehan

Absolutely. Reverie Express is built on the idea that we want to solve some of the major challenges that are facing our retail partners. So what we’ve done across the board, from our premium foundations all the way down to some new flat foundations that we’ve just developed at the request of our retail partners, we’re solving challenges associated with delivery charges, logistics charges, warehousing space constraints and just overall space issues.

Martin Rawls-Meehan

So we’ve been able to reduce the size of the packaging for all of our key products and the Reverie Express program. Premium all the way down to flat. What that’s also done is accomplish a big goal of ours and some of our retail partners, which is to reduce the carbon footprint of those products. So while simultaneously driving the bottom line, we’re also able to help the environment and achieve some goals that we have along the carbon footprint lines.

Waynette Goodson

So a lot of innovation here. You are the chief innovation officer. So on that same note, what is on the horizon For Reverie? It seems like you guys are always cooking up something. What’s what’s next?

Martin Rawls-Meehan

So I think that we’re going to continue our mission to reduce carbon footprint. So you’re just going to see more and more, and I think every product in our lineup will have objectives on that front. And year after year after year, you’re going to see us do a better job. Because, again, not only does it help our customers, bottom line, and our retail partners, bottom line, we also think that it’s something that consumers are looking for as well.

They are more marketed to the end consumers. So we’re excited about that. You’ll also see us continue to innovate on the premium side. We’ve seen premium bases, even with the economic slowdown, still perform very, very well. And we’re going to continue to do more innovation on the Flat Foundation side. We’ve had a lot of requests from our retail partners saying, hey, you guys are great at engineering these complicated electromechanical systems.

Martin Rawls-Meehan

What can you do on the flat foundation side? Because that’s actually become a significant challenge through COVID, and they’ve realized there are opportunities there. So we’re applying our engineering know-how to that, and I think we’re going to come up with some we have come up with and we’ll continue to come up with some really cool stuff on that front.

Waynette Goodson

Wonderful. On that top note, I thank you so much for your time today. I promise you that Dave will be back soon. Thanks so much.

Martin Rawls-Meehan

Thanks.