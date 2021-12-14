“Take 5 With Dave” – Shifman on High-End Success

Shifman President Bill Hammer tells us about investing in High Point, the strength of the high-end bedding market, pursuing designer business, and how he sleeps.
For Sleep Products Professionals
by David Perry
Shifman President Bill Hammer tells us about investing in High Point, the strength of the high-end bedding market, pursuing designer business, and how he sleeps.
Eclipse regional VP Steve Karns tells us about the need for compelling retail displays, bedding’s…
Diana Genshock Shifman Mattresses has hired Diana Genshock as Southwest territory sales manager. She reports…
Shifman Mattress upgraded the style and marketing program for its American Heritage line. Luxury producer…
|Cookie
|Duration
|Description
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-analytics
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Analytics".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-functional
|11 months
|The cookie is set by GDPR cookie consent to record the user consent for the cookies in the category "Functional".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-necessary
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookies is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Necessary".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-others
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Other.
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-performance
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Performance".
|viewed_cookie_policy
|11 months
|The cookie is set by the GDPR Cookie Consent plugin and is used to store whether or not user has consented to the use of cookies. It does not store any personal data.