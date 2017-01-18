Talalay Global Targets Sleep Accessories and Canines

Two news releases written by Talalay Global and published, unedited, by Sleep Savvy

(1) TALALAY GLOBAL™ TO EMPHASIZE IN LAS VEGAS NEW TALALAY SLEEP ACCESSORIES TO ACCELERATE RETAIL SALES, PROFITS

SHELTON, Conn.—Talalay Global™ is coming to the Las Vegas Market with a new enhanced pillow program aimed at encouraging retailers to leverage the significant profit opportunity that add-on pillow sales present, announced company president and COO Kim Fisher.

The world’s largest Talalay producer also is joining the multi-million dollar U.S. dog bed market, launching in Las Vegas its first canine bed called Barkalay by Talalay™.

The company hopes to place a floor sample of the all-Talalay dog bed on store floors to attract attention, continue the conversation about Talalay and ultimately capture profitable add-on sales for the retailer.

“Many mattress retailers are missing the huge opportunities that sleep accessories like pillows—even dog beds—present in-store,” Fisher explained. “Both of our new programs are designed and branded to encourage and expand the dialogue on sleep that RSAs can have with their customers.”

The new pillow program includes three models and feels: Talalay Active, featuring a classic Talalay core; Talalay Down with pure Talalay, which is shredded, and Talalay Copper, which has a copper-infused Talalay core that has anti-bacterial properties.

Each pillow measures 19 x 30 inches and has a 3.5-inch grey ribbon around its perimeter which contains the pillow’s full name in bold, color-coded embroidery: red for Talalay Active, white for Talalay Down and rust for Talalay Copper.

Covered in a soft, alabaster fabric, the new enhanced pillow collection is expected to retail from $99 to $149.

“We believe in ‘the power of the pillow’ and we branded the line so it would be hard to miss or ignore on a sales floor,” Fisher noted. “Because mattress shopping is a common trigger for a pillow purchase, we want to push pillow awareness and its connection to a good night’s sleep with both RSAs and consumers.”

While dog beds are typically sold online, in catalogs or at pet supply stores, Talalay Global is hoping to see its Barkalay by Talalay bed on mattress floors, driving a different kind of add-on sale.

“If you’re shopping for the best mattress for yourself and you opt for a Talalay bed, you might also want the best for your dog,” Fisher said. “Many people are dog lovers, so why wouldn’t they care what their dog sleeps on?”

Talalay Global’s new Barkalay by Talalay dog bed—expected to retail in one size at $169.99—consists of pure Talalay inside and is covered in a gray quilted, 100 percent polyester fabric.

At 26.5 x 38 inches, the bed is large enough to accommodate most dogs and is embroidered on the side with the Barkalay by Talalay name. The bed also can be custom-embroidered with a pet’s name.

“Like our pillows, we believe this bed could be a unique point of attraction at retail as well as a reason to start or continue a discussion about the many benefits of Talalay,” Fisher added.

(2) NEW TALALAY DOG BED INSPIRES TALALAY GLOBAL™ TO DONATE TO LV-BASED DOG-TRAINING CHARITY AND HOST FRIENDLY THERAPY DOGS DURING MARKET

SHELTON, Conn.—Talalay Global™, which is launching in Las Vegas a new Talalay dog bed called Barkalay by Talalay™, plans to host several specially trained dogs in its B-945 showroom during the market.

Provided by Michael’s Angel Paws, a Las Vegas charitable organization which trains dogs and offers various dog services to nearby communities, the dogs will be present in the company’s show space on Sunday and Monday.

“Along with helping draw attention to our new Barkalay by Talalay bed, we felt it would be helpful to provide exposure to Michael’s Angel Paws, which locates, trains and provides dogs for therapy, emotional support and service to the disabled,” noted Kim Fisher, president and COO.

Having made a donation to the company, which pledges itself to “Helping Others Pawsitively Every Day” (HOPE), Talalay Global has provided a service dog to a needy veteran.

During market, Talalay Global will welcome therapy dogs that are trained to be friendly and people-focused, and are popular “guests” at hospitals, hospice centers, pediatric units, schools, libraries and other locations.

Service dogs are not “pets” but are trained to work or perform tasks for people with disabilities, while emotional support dogs are skilled at relieving anxiety and providing comfort to a single individual.

“We’re very excited to be hosting several dogs from Michael’s Angel Paws during the show,” Fisher said. “We expect we’ll quickly discover that we’re hardly the only dog lovers at market.”

The new Barkalay by Talalay dog bed is made from pure Talalay inside and is covered in a gray quilted, 100 percent polyester fabric. Expected to retail at $169.99, the bed is large enough to accommodate most dogs and can be custom-embroidered with a pet’s name.

Talalay Global was founded in 1975 and is the world’s largest producer of Talalay and one of only two manufacturers of the ultra-high-end luxury component.

In addition to its Talalay facility in Shelton, the company has distribution and fabrication centers around the world.

