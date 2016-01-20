Teamex Shows ‘Sleepleasant Soothing Waters’ Heated Topper

News release

Teamex To Show the Sleepleasant “Soothing Waters” Heated Mattress Topper

at Specialty Sleep Showroom C-1565 in Las Vegas

December 7 , 2015 – Fairfield, NJ – With the ever expanding demand and opportunity for accessories or aftermarket products designed to enhance sleep comfort, Teamex Corporation (Teamex) of Fairfield, NJ will be introducing their new state-of-the art Sleepleasant™ “Soothing Waters” heated mattress topper at the Specialty Sleep Association (SSA) Showroom , C-1565 at the winter 2016 Las Vegas World Market Center. Teamex , a leading international trading company and distributor of consumer electronics and appliances, has zeroed in on the increasing demand for heating and cooling comfort in the bedroom, and has decided to reach out to mattress / bedding retailers with their innovative Water Heated Mattress Top. With a finely tuned focus on consumer safety and convenience, the company has created a “Soothing Waters” heated mattress top using state-of-the art, safe heating and circulation technology to effectively heat water and circulate it throughout the mattress to provide optimum warmth and to assure a good night’s sleep.

When asked why a consumer should purchase a Sleepleasant™ “Soothing Waters” heating and cooling mattress topper, Teamex’s Steve Yang explains that the Sleepleasant has a proven track record of ease of operation, convenience and performance in Korea, where the product was invented. “This is the number one selling brand of heated mattress tops in Korea,” states Yang. “This system was designed and manufactured by Dong Yang Easytech, the pre-eminent water heater specialists who celebrate a long history dedicated to the science of healthy sleep. Additionally,” says Yang, “our Sleepleasant Mattress Topper has been awarded the Industrial Service Medal by the Korean Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.” Yang points out that Sleepleasant is a cost effective, easy-to-operate system with a high-efficiency, low power consumption-design providing superior direct mattress topper heat while allowing the consumer to save by lowering the central thermostat temperature. “Consumers can measurably save on their heating bill by lowering the thermostat in their homes,” states Yang.

Yang points out that the Sleepleasant system is a well conceived heating solution with the company’s proprietary “Ten Point Safety Sensor and Control System”, which includes such high tech features as the temperature sensor, the safe position switch, the water level sensor, the timer, and heater malfunction prevention. Yang emphasizes that “Safety comes first” with the Sleepleasant design, heating a bed without the worries of electromagnetic waves or other concerns that come from traditional electrical heating-pad units. The systems comes with an attractive, convenient Smart, Hybrid Water Heater that automatically cycles on and off according to the user’s desired temperature setting. The Sleepleasant topper also comes with convenient separate right and left heating controls, a cover that can be separated for washing and an inner coating that is waterproof and very easy to wipe clean with a cloth. The fashion covers are designed by Rachel Gresham, a worldwide renown interior artist. These covers are made with 100% cotton for comfort and they are hypoallergenic. This “bulk” texture covers, which are ideal for using all year round for a healthier sleep can also add protection from the heat in warmer temperatures and hold on to the warmth in cooler temperatures. . The covers can be removed easily and folded for storage or transporting to another location.

With a suggested retail price of $499-$999, Yang states that Teamex believes this is a perfect comfort, wellness and safety after-market or accessory product for mattress/ bedding retailers and their customers. There is a really good sales and margin opportunity for retailers of all sizes

Since its establishment in 1986, Teamex Corp. has been an international trading company, nationwide distributor, and service provider for manufacturers of consumer electronics and appliances.

Contact:

Teamex Corp

3 Sperry Rd

Fairfield, NJ 07004-2004

(201)562-3852

www.teamexusa.com

www.sleepleasant.com

###