New Tempur-Breeze Features Cooling Technology

New TEMPUR-Breeze™ Line Features Best-in-Class Cooling Technology to Deliver Transformative Sleep

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 22, 2016 – Building on its worldwide reputation of developing proprietary, innovative products to unlock a transformative night’s sleep, Tempur-Pedic announced today the introduction of the new TEMPUR-Breeze™ line.

“Sleeping hot” is an issue that many can relate to. In fact, a survey of owners of all major brands of mattresses conducted by Tempur-Pedic revealed that 46 percent are self-described “hot sleepers,” making a potential solution to this industry problem relevant for almost half of all customers.

“Tempur-Pedic is well known around the world for innovation, so we are in a unique position to help meet a real need for that large percentage of the population that sleeps hot,” said Scott Thompson, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Tempur Sealy. “We developed the next-generation TEMPUR-Breeze line to help the many people who struggle with getting restful sleep because they wake up hot during the night. We’ve worked tirelessly to optimize every component of these beds to make them extraordinarily cool and breathable.”

The TEMPUR-Breeze launch will be supported by fully integrated marketing and advertising plans designed to surround the consumer and drive retail traffic and demand.

The new TEMPUR-Breeze line delivers all the famous benefits of TEMPUR® material – adaptive support, pressure relief and motion dispersal – while also leveraging proprietary technologies that enable consumers to sleep cooler and wake more refreshed. TEMPUR-Breeze features an integrated system of technologies that work together to help you sleep cooler and more comfortably during the night.

“It’s a huge competitive advantage that there is now a TEMPUR-Breeze model for all three of Tempur-Pedic’s popular collections. Now all of the great success our retailers saw last year with the TEMPUR-Flex line can be amplified even more with a TEMPUR-Breeze model in that collection,” Thompson said. “We are excited to share the new TEMPUR-Breeze line with our retailers and are confident they will be equally excited about the opportunity this line unlocks for them.”

“The people who struggle with hot sleeping problems aren’t just looking for a solution; they’re craving a solution, and we’re thrilled to be able to offer it to them,” he added.

