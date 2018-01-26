Tempur-Pedic continues tradition of industry-leading innovation, unveils next generation of mattresses featuring breakthrough new Tempur formulation

News release written by Tempur Sealy International Inc. and published, unedited, by Sleep Savvy.

New Tempur-Pedic Adjustable Bases and TEMPUR-Adapt Pillows Also Debut in 2018

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ — Continuing its history of innovation, today Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE: TPX) announced that new, advanced pressure relief TEMPUR material (TEMPUR-APR Technology) will be incorporated into its new TEMPUR-ProAdapt series of mattresses. Both the 2018 TEMPUR-ProAdapt series and TEMPUR-Adapt series will debut at the upcoming Las Vegas Market as part of the brand’s largest launch in history.

The TEMPUR-Adapt and TEMPUR-ProAdapt series introductions are made possible by an investment in breakthrough product research and development. They feature a unique combination of innovative materials that adapt and respond to your body’s needs continuously throughout the night. They absorb force, relieve pressure, reduce motion and deliver just the right sleep for your body. The mattresses also feature all-new performance-inspired aesthetics.

The TEMPUR-ProAdapt series features Tempur-Pedic’s most advanced pressure-relieving TEMPUR material ever, TEMPUR-APR. The SmartClimate dual cover system features a zip-off, cool-to-touch outer layer and super-stretch inner layer for convenience and comfort. The series is expertly engineered to give you deep, relaxing sleep that rejuvenates your whole body.

The TEMPUR-Adapt series showcases Tempur-Pedic’s legendary comfort and support, redesigned for today. Mattresses in the series feature two layers of premium TEMPUR material that continually adapt and conform to your body’s changing needs throughout the night. They relieve pressure, reduce motion and help you relax while you sleep.

“We are pleased to again raise the bar for breakthrough products in the mattress industry,” said Rick Anderson, Tempur Sealy EVP and President, North America. “Every Tempur-Pedic mattress is a work of innovation by industry-leading experts who deeply understand the science of sleep.”

The new series also feature stronger differentiators to clearly showcase the features of each model and help consumers find the bed that’s right for them.

“We take pride in listening to our consumers, considering their needs and keeping their interest in mind for every step of the purchase journey,” added Anderson. “We are raising the bar in delivering unmatched feels with breakthrough technology, while also simplifying the consumer shopping experience and making it easier for Retail Sales Associates to assist consumers as they select the perfect mattress.”

Six New Tempur-Pedic Mattress Models in Two Series

TEMPUR-Adapt Medium: $1,999 (Queen Mattress)

TEMPUR-Adapt Medium Hybrid: $1,999

TEMPUR-ProAdapt Soft: $2,799

TEMPUR-ProAdapt Medium: $2,799

TEMPUR-ProAdapt Firm: $2,799

TEMPUR-ProAdapt Medium Hybrid: $2,799 (debuting in summer 2018)

Adjustable Bases, Pillows also New for 2018

A new portfolio of adjustable bases have been improved to offer a range of features that complement all the mattresses in the Tempur Sealy portfolio. Bases are compatible with Stearns & Foster, Sealy and Tempur-Pedic mattresses:

EASE: An upgrade from our current power base, the EASE® features virtually unlimited ergonomic head and foot positions, plus Flat and Zero-Gravity presets to put you in the best position: $799.

TEMPUR-ERGO: Taking comfort and convenience to new levels, TEMPUR-ERGO features Quiet Mode to help make snoring a thing of the past, plus two-zone massage for relaxation and USB ports for a bed that’s as connected as you are: $1,299.

TEMPUR-ERGO EXTEND: The most elite of our power bases, with exclusive PerfectSeat technology that allows you to relax in a more natural, ergonomic position when reading, sitting or working in bed, plus Quiet Mode to alleviate snoring: $1,999.

Tempur-Pedic is also introducing a new line of TEMPUR-Adapt pillows for 2018 to allow consumers to complete their sleep systems. The pillows are priced at $149 and all three models feature a cool-to-the-touch top cover with a soft, breathable stretch knit, and a new aesthetic which complements the new Tempur-Pedic mattresses.

TEMPUR-Adapt PRO-Lo: Low profile design for stomach sleepers and/or smaller frames

TEMPUR-Adapt PRO-Mid: Medium profile for back sleepers and/or medium frames

TEMPUR-Adapt PRO-Hi: High profile for side sleepers and/or larger frames

Additionally, Tempur-Pedic will be launching a TEMPUR-Adapt Cloud pillow at $99 that features a soft yet supportive feel and cool-to-the-touch top cover.

Tempur-Pedic was ranked “Highest in Customer Satisfaction with Mattresses” in the J.D. Power 2017 Mattress Satisfaction Report, and ranked #1 in Support, Comfort and Value.

About Tempur Sealy International, Inc.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE: TPX) develops, manufactures, and markets mattresses, foundations, pillows and other products. The Company’s products are sold worldwide through third party retailers, its own stores, and online. The Company’s brand portfolio includes many highly recognized brands in the industry, including Tempur®, Tempur-Pedic®, Sealy® featuring Posturepedic® Technology, and Stearns & Foster®. World headquarters for Tempur Sealy International is in Lexington, KY. For more information, visit http://www.tempursealy.com or call 800-805-3635.

