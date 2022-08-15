Tempur Sealy Invests in Sleep Technology Company

Tempur Sealy International Inc. made a $20 million investment in Bryte Inc., makers of AI-powered restorative sleep technology. Additionally, the two companies intend to collaborate on future products, services and technology.

Bryte’s in-bed technology measures, learns, tests and applies what each sleeper needs to optimize their restorative sleep through real-time in-bed personalized comfort adjustments and relaxation experiences and services, according to a new release. The technology is purpose-built as a platform of hardware, software and AI services that can be integrated into the product lines of select mattress brands.

“It has long been clear to us that meaningful innovation improves sleep outcomes for millions of people,” said Scott Thompson, Tempur Sealy chairman and chief executive officer. “With Bryte we have invested in a company that is committed to innovation with an elegant, seamless integrated product that we believe fits our long-term brand strategy. We are excited to form a relationship with their talented team.”

Bryte is perhaps best known for its flagship product The Restorative Bed, which is popular with celebrities and top CEOs alike, according to the news release. It can be found in the suites of luxury hotels, such as Four Seasons Beverly Hills, Fairmont Scottsdale Princess and Park Hyatt NYC, among others.

“Our mission is to empower lives through restorative sleep, which starts by reaching as many people as possible, with the most technically advanced products and first-rate services at a complete range of price points,” said Luke Kelly, Bryte chief executive officer. “There is simply no company in the world with a more complete and desirable portfolio of brands than Tempur Sealy, and we couldn’t be more excited about their investment.”