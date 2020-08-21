Therapedic Delivers First Virtual Market Direct to Retailers

The top 10 producer introduces summer collections digitally in lieu of Vegas Market attendance

PRINCETON, N.J. – Therapedic International will launch its first virtual showroom tour to introduce new collections in lieu of exhibiting at the Las Vegas Summer Market this month.

The top 10 bedding producer will provide retailers access to videos of the four new mattress collections filmed in the Las Vegas showroom. Created as a virtual showroom tour, each video is a narrated walkthrough of the new mattress from the inside out, top to bottom, complete with rich and thorough descriptions of key components, features and benefits.

Therapedic’s Las Vegas Market showroom

“Through engaging video of our Vegas showroom and newest collections, Therapedic is ensuring a safe, comfortable and convenient way for retailers to experience virtually our enhanced and refreshed lines that are designed to help drive business through the rest of the year,” said president/CEO Gerry Borreggine.

The videos will be distributed through Therapedic’s network of factories, dealer-direct marketing emails and social media. Retailers can also get access to the videos by contacting the company directly at info@therapedic.com or their local factory sales representative to make an appointment to discuss the offerings in further detail.

Beginning with Therapedic’s newest collection, b-calm® is a CBD-infused hybrid with a quilted fabric cover and graphite latex top layer, both infused with CBD. The graphite latex layer is heat-resistant, non-absorbent and offers temperature regulation and pressure relief for all night comfort and calming effect. Depending on the model, it also includes cooper gel memory foam, high performance foam layers on top of the Quantum Edge coil unit. Mattress only retail price for this three-model line-up is $999-$1,499.

Next is MemoryTouch®, a contemporary extension of one of Therapedic’s legacy collections. The new three-model MemoryTouch Hybrid collection has been enhanced with a copper story complete from cover to comfort layers. Copper offers antimicrobial, antifungal and antibacterial benefits that promote a more hygienic sleep environment. Suggested retail price for queen, mattress only for this collection is $799-$1,299.

All-time bestselling Bravura® collection has been completely updated from aesthetic design to the internal components, which include a Nanocoil layer and foam layers of copper, HyPURgel plush and natural latex for optimal temperature control, superior comfort and support. It also offers enhanced edge-to-edge support to reduce roll-off and minimize movement transfer. This extensive collection retails between $599 and $2,499, queen mattress only.

TheraLuxe HD® Ice offers the heavy-duty support of the popular TheraLuxe HD line, now with cooling comfort with multiple layers of superior high-density foam, HyPURgel plush foam and natural latex. The Nanocoil layer offers ultimate sleep comfort for a unique responsive feel, and the Quantum Encased coil provides edge-to-edge support. This heavy-duty, high end offering carries mattress only retail price of $2,699-$2,999.

About Therapedic

Therapedic is a 60-year-old mattress and sleep products manufacturer. Operating on six continents, with over 50 licensees’ products under the Therapedic brand label, it is a recognized top 10 mattress brand. In addition to key channels of distribution including Top 100 retailers, Therapedic top-of-bed products are sold exclusively through Bed Bath & Beyond.

