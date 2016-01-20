Therapedic Debuts Four New Collections

News release

FOUR NEW COLLECTIONS TO DEBUT AT THERAPEDIC INTERNATIONAL SHOWROOM

AT THE JANAURY LAS VEGAS MARKET

Princeton, New Jersey Jan. 20, 2016–The Therapedic International space plans to be a hotbed of activity with the release of four new product collections at the January Las Vegas Market. The company recently moved into a newly renovated showroom, space B-946, and it has much to be excited about for this market.

First, will be the release of the new “super hybrid” line under the Tommy Bahama label. The Tommy Bahama line debuted to rave reviews last January market. Now Therapedic will look to expand on that success with this new collection. The new line, including the Barbados model shown here, will feature Leggett & Platt’s new Quantum edge pocketed coil unit for support, and the new Visco Floating Foam for comfort.

Last year, Therapedic featured the very plush and exclusive Floating Foam in every Tommy Bahama mattress. This year the new super hybrids will be enhanced by the addition of the Visco Floating Foam.

“The new beds with the Quantum unit and Visco Floating Foam will feel like no others,” said Gerry Borreggine, Therapedic president and CEO.

Next, Therapedic will feature its new Medicoil HD line, introduced as a concept last market and perfected for full release. Everything about this line is heavy-duty, including its name. The HD 3000 model, shown here, is part of a four model line-up designed for firmness and durability. In addition, it’s nearly totally resistant to body impressions, said Borreggine.

Also on display will be the new EcoGel Flex beds, also ready for full release. The EcoGel Flex beds are similarly made to other leading brand’s bed-in-a-box programs, with one big difference – this bed-in-a-box comes with an adjustable bed base and will be delivered, via white glove delivery, directly to the consumer’s bedroom. Consumers will be able to see and feel the EcoGel Flex line in a dealer’s showroom. The dealer will have the bed shipped directly from our fulfillment house to the consumer’s bedroom. This program eliminates much of the heavy handling typically associated with the sale of an adjustable bed and bed base. Therapedic expects this to be a powerful program for the small-to-medium sized dealers.

Finally, direct from Therapedic Mexico is the DOSS (Double Ortho-Therapedic Sleep System) technology. DOSS allows the consumer to adjust the comfort firmness on each side of the mattress by flipping the duvet topper atop the support mattress. In addition, the consumer is able to adjust the support firmness by positioning the HourGlass Support elements on the mattress to either increase support or comfort with a simple adjustment.

“This will be an exciting show for us,” said Borreggine. “But, we expect it to be even more exciting for our dealers and the prospects, who come to visit us.”

Therapedic International is a 58-year old mattress and sleep products manufacturer. Operating on six continents, with over 50 licensees producing products under the Therapedic brand label, it is a recognized top ten mattress brand.

