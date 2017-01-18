Therapedic Looks to Strike Chord with Bravura Line

News release written by Therapedic and published, unedited, by Sleep Savvy

LAS VEGAS — The world’s greatest musicians know that the ability to listen is essential to delivering a great performance.

Top 10 bedding producer Therapedic agrees, which is why it used the summer and fall markets to soft launch Bravura and gather input from key dealers before formally introducing the musically inspired line here at the company’s showroom, World Market Center B-946.

According to Gerry Borreggine, Therapedic president and CEO, “Just as some of the world’s best music comes from collaboration, we’ve learned that when we preview our new sleep systems to solicit input from directional retailers, we end up with a hit.”

As a result of that collaboration, retailers visiting the Therapedic showroom at market to see the Bravura ensemble of products will see three individual collections that offer a variety of comfort preferences, features and price point options. “The end result is that Bravura truly offers something for everyone,” Borreggine said.

Setting the stage is Bravura’s opening act, a five-model line that will carry suggested retail prices of $599 to $1,099.

In consideration of the collection’s musical inspiration, the models in this line are called Prelude, which retails for $599; Encore, at $799 and Interlude, available in three choices of comfort with retails ranging from $999 to $1,099.

These sleep systems feature a 580 coil count as well as enhanced upholstery packages, including high-density foams.

Bravura’s super hybrid line is comprised of five models with names inspired by the great American composer, George Gershwin. Devotees of Gershwin will recognize many of his hits in the model names which include ‘S Wonderful, Fascinating Rhythm, Lullaby, Summertime, and Rhapsody in Blue.

This group, which retails from $999 to $1,999, features an enhanced Quantum perimeter edge, pocketed unit from Leggett & Platt.

To provide for maximum comfort to consumers, Therapedic worked closely with Bekaert Deslee, a leading supplier of style-and comfort-driven bed-cover solutions, to engineer one-of-a kind zip covers that communicate the musical motif of the line in a visually engaging and upscale presentation.

To achieve that, Therapedic has cleverly incorporated the G-clef as the centerpiece of the ticking. The universally recognized musical notation is subtly incorporated into a stunning scroll motif across the top panel. This detailing then fades into a high-fashion, Chanel-like diamond pattern along the sides of the mattress, which then carries through to the foundation.

The ensemble of sleep systems tops out with a four-model, high-end specialty line that includes both memory foam and latex models that have been designed to deliver a luxury sleep experience at retails that range from $1,299 to $3,999.

The four models pay tribute to classic rock albums including Silk Degrees by Boz Scaggs, Sticky Fingers by the Rolling Stones, and the iconic Rubber Soul by The Beatles and Pet Sounds by The Beach Boys.

This special collection also features a top layer of copper-infused foam or copper-infused latex, depending on the model selected.

Studies have shown a host of beneficial properties of copper, including anti-aging, the ability to encourage brain stimulation during sleep, being naturally anti-inflammatory and non-allergenic as well as for having the ability to improve circulation by increasing and promoting circulatory functions.

“To distinguish the specialty collection, we chose to utilize zippered covers with a dimensional white top ticking that mimics the look of a classic quilted pattern,” said Borreggine. He added that the top cover waterfalls into black/ebony side panels that feature a delicate, repetitive silver pattern of eighth notes.

Therapedic is further reinforcing the innovative musical theme of the line with a broad assortment of clever POP and accessory items including banners, body pillows and foot protectors.

Specifically, the banners, which Borreggine describes as a “dramatic extension of the top-of-bed marketing accessories”, feature either a violin or a white baby grand piano against a black backdrop.

They are joined by a number of body pillows and foot protectors that utilize the Chanel-like pattern and feature the Bravura logo, which incorporates the eighth note as well as a whimsical keyboard pattern.

Therapedic International is a recognized top ten mattress brand and sleep products manufacturer, operating on six continents, with over 50 licensees products under the Therapedic brand label. In addition to key channels of distribution for sleep sets including Top 100 retailers, Therapedic top-of-bed-products are sold exclusively through Bed Bath & Beyond.

