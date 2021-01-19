Therapedic Holding Virtual Winter Market

Retailers can’t wait until a spring show for new products, company says

Licensing group Therapedic International is hosting its own virtual winter market — a decision made after the Las Vegas Market moved its winter show from the usual January time frame to mid-April.

“When the Las Vegas Market was postponed, we sent a film crew to our showroom space that had already been set up with the new 2021 merchandise we were going to show,” said Gerry Borreggine, president and chief executive officer of Therapedic, which has headquarters in Princeton, New Jersey. “We filmed a brief, personal walk-through video for dealers to view and to get an idea of what new offerings we have ready for them — now.”

Many retailers, Borreggine said, haven’t updated their product assortments since the Covid-19 pandemic began in early 2020. “They can’t wait until April to see new goods,” he said. “That would mean new merchandise won’t be hitting their floors until the summer. That’s too long for them to wait.”

Therapedic will send a live link to retailers who request it. If retailers see items they like, the closest Therapedic factory will arrange for that retailer to see the bedding in person, either by inviting them to the factory or by having the sample goods shipped to a store or warehouse. (View a message from Borreggine at https://youtu.be/Y6n3RY1bDzk for the link to a personal, private market presentation. Or contact Eilyn Aguilar at eilyn@therapedic.com or 800-314-4433. )

Therapedic introductions include a refreshed CBD line, b-calm. The three-model CBD-infused line has been enhanced with CBD accessories that will boost the effect of the CBD. The accessories also will give consumers a reason to return to the store — to purchase refills for the accessories, according to the company.

“We have sourced a linen and room CBD spray mist that can complement the CBD effect for the sleeper,” said Susan Mathes, Therapedic vice president of brand relations. “We will also be offering a CBD tincture product, intended to increase the calming effect of the CBD. These calming products, combined with the comfort of the beds, will give the consumer a full sleep system providing a best-in-class experience in the CBD sleep products category.”

The company also is introducing new Bravura models. The new mattresses freshen up what has been the bestselling Therapedic line. Also featured in the virtual market are the heavy-duty collection TheraLuxe HD and Tommy Bahama mattresses.