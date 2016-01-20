Thomashilfen Offers New ThevoRelief Models

News release

Thomashilfen North America to Offer ThevoRelief Models

in Consumer-Friendly Softer, Medium and Firm Choices at the Winter Las Vegas Market

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON Dec. 4, 2015 – Responding to valuable information from both consumers and mattress retailers, Thomashilfen, North America has expanded its scientifically proven and tested therapeutic bed line to address the comfort and performance needs of American mattress consumers. The company will be debuting a new softer ThevoRelief model at the 2016 Winter Las Vegas Market on January 24th through the 28th, at Showroom C-1565 on the mattress/ bedding floor in Building “C”. In addition to the new Soft model, the company will offer both Medium and Firm models. “We listened to the consumer and redesigned to fit the market”, says North America President Darlene Hawthorne. “Retailers shared with us that US consumers like a softer mattress, and we listened. Consumers now have a choice between a Soft, Medium, or Firm ThevoRelief.”

“The ThevoRelief mattress system is a paradigm shift in bedding design, and can provide more tangible benefits to the consumer than any standard mattress,” says Hawthorne. “The Thevo system is purposely built on a unique build platform which provides an array of benefits unlike any mattress on the market today.” The ThevoRelief features such unique design elements as a removable, washable cover, a ventilated undercarriage, open cell foam and a patent wing-spring support system for comfort and pressure relief. These features combine to provide an ideal, comfortable sleep environment. Additionally, ThevoRelief does not use toxic fire-retardant chemicals to pass stringent United States fire test standards.

Thomashilfen has over 60 years of expertise in the sleep industry and holds 180 international patents. Thevo mattresses are sold worldwide in 42 countries. All Thevo products are engineered and manufactured with pride in Germany then stocked and shipped from the Thomashilfen, NA Seattle, Washington warehouse.

For more information, please visit: www.thomasbeds.com

###