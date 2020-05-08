Tips to Combat Insomnia and the Munchies

Having a hard time sleeping during the hard times we are experiencing? Consider these suggestions to be well-rested and less stressed

For a number of people, the chronic stress of the coronavirus pandemic has made sleep a little harder to come by.

And poor sleep often leads to poor eating habits, according to a March 23 article on CNN Health. It’s no wonder as people practice social distancing or deal with the stress of closing businesses that they crave sweets and salty, starchy foods.

If a person has sleep issues, they’re probably not getting enough deep sleep. Deep sleep is important for rejuvenation and for controlling stress hormones such as cortisol, the article said.

Lack of sleep also affects the endocannabinoid system, which binds to the same receptors as the active ingredient in marijuana. And, as the CNN article said, “What do you get when you smoke weed or gobble an edible? The munchies.”

The best thing you can do is to reduce your stress. Try some of these options:

Keep a regular sleep schedule.

Get out of the house for 15 to 30 minutes a day and soak up some sunshine.

Exercise — even if it’s a simple walk.

Don’t drink caffeine after 3 p.m.

Set up a bedtime ritual, such as a shower, followed by light reading. No screens.

Make sure your bedroom is dark and cool.

Do some stretching or yoga.

Engage in progressive muscle relaxation by tensing and releasing muscle groups. Start with toes, then move to feet, followed by calves, etc.

Practice meditation.