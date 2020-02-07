Pantone has selected Classic Blue as the 2020 Color of the Year. The hue (Pantone 19-4052) is “a reassuring presence instilling calm, confidence and connection,” the Carlstadt, New Jersey-based color authority says. “Suggestive of the sky at dusk, the reassuring qualities of the thought-provoking Pantone 19-4052 Classic Blue highlight our desire for a dependable and stable foundation from which to build as we cross the threshold into a new era,” the company says in a news release. Retailers might consider the shade for signage, ads and other marketing materials. There also are opportunities to use the color of 2020 for pillow shams, footers and other accents.