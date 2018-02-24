U.S. mattress sales dip in third quarter of 2017

U.S. mattress sales dropped again in the third quarter of 2017, compared with the same three-month period of 2016, according to Bedding Market Quarterly, a sales trend report published by the International Sleep Products Association.

Sales of mattresses and foundations fell 10.3% and wholesale revenues decreased 6.4%, compared with the same quarter in 2016. The average unit price increased

4.4%.

In the first nine months of 2017, unit sales declined 7.6% while the wholesale dollar levels of those units decreased 4.5%, compared with 2016 levels. The year-to-date AUP increased 3.4% over the same period in 2016.