U.S. Mattress Sales Drop in 4th Quarter

U.S. mattress sales slid in the fourth quarter of 2018, compared with the same three-month period in 2017, according to Bedding Market Quarterly, a sales trends report published by the International Sleep Products Association.

Fourth-quarter sales of mattresses and stationary foundations decreased 15.5%, while wholesale values of those shipments dropped 9.2%, compared with the same quarter in 2017. The average unit price increased 7.5%.

For full-year 2018, unit sales dipped 9.9% and their wholesale dollar values fell 5.4%, compared with 2017. In 2018, AUP rose 4.9%.

ISPA’s report also noted that according to the U.S. International Trade Commission, the number of mattresses imported into the United States from January through November 2018 jumped 23.7%, the customs value of those units grew 20.6% and the AUP declined 2.5%.

From January through November 2018, the number of imported stationary foundations slumped 2.3%, the customs value grew by 18.8% and the AUP gained 21.8%.