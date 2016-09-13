U.S. Mattress Sales Tick Up Slightly in Second Quarter

U.S. mattress sales rose in the second quarter of 2016, compared with the same three-month period in 2015, according to Bedding Market Quarterly, a sales trend report published by the International Sleep Products Association.

Sales of units (mattresses and foundations) increased 0.8% and the wholesale dollar value of those units was up 5.5%, compared with the same quarter last year. For the same period, the average unit selling price rose 4.7%.

Year-to-date quarterly unit sales decreased slightly, by 0.8%, while the wholesale dollar levels of those units increased by 2.8%, compared with 2015 values. The year-to-date AUSP increased 3.7% over the same three-month period last year.