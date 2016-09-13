Sleep Savvy

U.S. Mattress Sales Tick Up Slightly in Second Quarter

U.S. mattress sales rose in the second quarter of 2016, compared with the same three-month period in 2015, according to Bedding Market Quarterly, a sales trend report published by the International Sleep Products Association.

2016 bedding market quarterly says U.S. Mattress Sales Tick Up Slightly in Second QuarterSales of units (mattresses and foundations) increased 0.8% and the wholesale dollar value of those units was up 5.5%, compared with the same quarter last year. For the same period, the average unit selling price rose 4.7%.

Year-to-date quarterly unit sales decreased slightly, by 0.8%, while the wholesale dollar levels of those units increased by 2.8%, compared with 2015 values. The year-to-date AUSP increased 3.7% over the same three-month period last year.

