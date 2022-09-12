UncleMuenkel Signs Strategic Partnership with BedTech

Industry veteran Bob Muenkel has selected BedTech as his new company’s preferred national partner for imported adjustable bases and mattresses.

Muenkel, who was most recently vice president of retail engagement at Resident, established UncleMuenkel as a mattress sales, training and education company.

BedTech, based in Phoenix, Arizona, was founded in 2009 and offers imported adjustable bases, mattresses, pillows, protectors, and sheets.

“We are very pleased to be working with Bob,” says BedTech’s founder, Brandon Sparks. “He brings a unique set of skills that will greatly help our retailers. BedTech is planning for continued growth and Bob is a key part of that strategy.”

BedTech has factory suppliers in Taiwan, Vietnam and India offering landed container pricing, which “eliminates price shocks, unpredictability and border hassles,” Sparks says.

“Having a well-established importer supplying quality adjustable bases and mattresses was very important to UncleMuenkel’s strategy of providing consistent quality at very competitive prices,” Muenkel says. “BedTech’s landed container pricing ensures healthy retail margins in a commoditized space.”

“Partnering with Bob Muenkel sends a clear message that BedTech is adding experience and expertise to our team of professionals serving the retail community,” adds Darren Sparks, BedTech’s president.

Before joining Resident in July of 2019, Muenkel was director of sales education and development at Serta Simmons Bedding for three years. Before that, he was director of sales education and development at Serta International for six years.

He joined Serta from Furniture First, where he was director of mattresses/new membership from 2007 to 2010.