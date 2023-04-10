United Mattress Machinery Hires VP of Global Sales and Marketing

Gonzalo Caicedo

United Mattress Machinery has chosen Gonzalo Caicedo as its new executive vice president of global sales and marketing. With over 25 years of experience in the mattress industry, Gonzalo brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the company, according to a news release.

“Gonzalo, ‘Paco,’ started working for my father at Porter International (now owned by Leggett) and eventually became the global sales manager for Spuhl,” said Michael Porter Jr., vice president of sales for United Mattress Machinery, based in Delray Beach, Florida.

“The Porter family has known Paco for 30 years,” Porter continued. “He coached my brother Sam and I in soccer as well. So, we are very close . . . Paco has been tremendously successful in his career with Porter/Spuhl, but he is now coming back to where he started, joining the Porters again with United Mattress Machinery.”

In his new role, Caicedo will be responsible for driving growth and profitability across all business lines by developing and executing strategic initiatives that support overall sales and marketing objectives. He will oversee the global sales team, including key account management, brand development and market research. Additionally, Caicedo will work closely with the product development team to ensure that product offerings are aligned with customer needs and preferences.