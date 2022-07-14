Using Coupons to Lure Online Shoppers

Targeted discounts may be just the thing retailers need to attract shoppers as the bedding market softens

If you’re a regular Sleep Savvy reader, you know we encourage bedding retailers to promote the quality of your mattresses and sleep accessories, the friendly expertise of your sales team and the importance of a good night’s sleep.

We’re not big fans of continuous “Sale! Sale! Sale!” marketing strategies that devalue products and the helpful services you provide customers.

But there are exceptions to every rule, right? The buying spree consumers have been on the past two years is fading and their worries about inflation could dampen the remainder of the summer selling season.

Targeted coupons can be an effective way to capture the waning attention — and more limited dollars — of shoppers. Here are four specific ways you might want to use coupons to reach online shoppers through Labor Day and into the fall.