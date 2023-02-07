Video Exclusive: Brent Limer, New VP of Sales, A Lava

BedTimes Managing Editor Waynette Goodson catches up with Brent Limer and Adam Lava at Las Vegas Market to discuss Limer’s new role with A Lava, as well as Lava’s new position as a strategic consultant.

Transcript

Waynette Goodson

It’s Waynette Goodson. I’m your Managing Editor of BedTimes and Sleep Savvy Magazines. And we have an extra special video for you today. I’m here with Brent Limer and we are congratulating Brent because he is the new Vice President of Sales for A Lava. So congratulations, Brent. And then we have Adam Lava and we’re congratulating him because he is our new Vanguard Award recipient for ISPA this year for your pioneering ideas that have furthered the betting industry.

So we’re going to talk with them both. So Brent, we’re going to let you go first. Tell us about your new role, your new responsibilities with A lava.

Brent Limer

Well, first of all, thank you for having us here this morning to talk about it. And congratulations to Adam on his award. So in my new role, I’m being tasked with taking what Adam has built and just expanding it further, continuing, obviously, our core market in the bedding industry, but taking it to diverse markets. So in the new role, I have been tasked to take what Adam has built over the many years of the family business and turning it into a growth for our new leadership and owner of the Piston Group and continue to grow our core markets and look at diverse markets as well.

Waynette Goodson

All right. Well, now, Adam, we understand that you aren’t going anywhere. You are still going to remain in a strategic advisory role. So talk about just what your role will be like now.

Adam Lava

So let me start by saying again I thank the industry for the award that they are offering me. You know, it’s very exciting. I am what most people call here a lifer in the industry. I’ve been doing this since I was 14, you know, and helping run the family business for the last 30 years until, you know, we transitioned to the Piston Group.

So I’ll be taking a step back as a more advisory role to the Piston Group and to A Lava to our new President, Justin Szerlong and Brent here, who is going to be taking over the vice presidency role. As you mentioned, we will be trying to guide them, you know, for you know, for the foreseeable future behind the scenes, not the day-to-day in the new markets and new industries that we think we can tackle.

We have a very wide footprint and very big bandwidth. And we believe that we can take A Lava to the next level in manufacturing and cut and sew and we’re very excited about that.

Waynette Goodson

Well, now, final question. We have to ask the why. I’m going to give you a chance, Adam, to brag on Brent a little bit. What is Brent bringing to the table that you like?

Adam Lava

So, Brent is a lifer as well. And I’ve known Brent for 20-plus years and he has an amazing reputation in the industry. Everybody loves him and he has succeeded in everywhere he went. We were looking for somebody that knew the industry and knew the products that we sold and had what’s key to us is an entrepreneurial spirit that is not afraid to go out and try new things. And that’s what’s exciting about his addition. He brings a lot of technical knowledge about textiles, a lot of technical knowledge about foam and components, and all of that will benefit everything that we’ve done.

Plus, you know, he’s an incredibly hard worker that I’ve seen firsthand as he’s been a vendor of ours in his previous roles and we’ve always gotten great, you know, got along great together. And it’s just very exciting to have him on board. We are very lucky.

Waynette Goodson

Well, and we are very lucky to get some of your time today. So thank you both and super congratulations and thank all of you for tuning in to this extra special video. And as always, we wish you a great night’s sleep.