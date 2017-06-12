VIP Event with HGTV ‘Property Brothers’ Celebrity

Winners of retailer sweepstakes meet ‘Property Brothers’ star Jonathan Scott and get an education in Stearns & Foster products, too

Two lucky retail sales associates recently got to spend a few hours with HGTV’s Jonathan Scott, touring a New York loft, checking out new Stearns & Foster beds and picking up a few interior design tips.

The winners selected for the VIP event—Toula Hallios, sales associate/interior designer at Levin Furniture in Middleburg Heights, Ohio, and Brandi Hood, store manager for Sleep Outfitters in Lexington, Kentucky—were part of a national sweepstakes that encouraged RSAs to learn more about the Stearns & Foster mattress brand, its philosophy and product lines. Stearns & Foster is part of Tempur Sealy International Inc., which has headquarters in Lexington, Kentucky.

This was the second year Stearns & Foster teamed up with Scott, an entrepreneur, real estate investor, contractor, and TV and film producer, who co-stars with his twin brother, Drew, in the popular TV show “Property Brothers.”

Sweepstakes winners and their guests received an all-expenses paid trip in March to the Big Apple, where Scott invited them to a beautifully designed loft that included two bedrooms featuring the Stearns & Foster Reserve and Estate bedding collections. Scott discussed the craftsmanship of the beds, as well as how to transition rooms from season to season. The RSAs also met with Joe Kavanaugh, who has worked for Stearns & Foster for 16 years, creating tens of thousands of beds during that time. He shared his experiences, including Stearns & Foster’s focus on craftsmanship.

“What a great way to learn more about Stearns & Foster,” Hood says. “Meeting an actual craftsman and learning how the mattress is put together really motivated me to get back to my store and share this information. Seeing New York City for the first time didn’t hurt either.”