Vispring Launches Three Products at Las Vegas Market

VISPRING ANNOUNCES THREE NEW PRODUCT LAUNCHES AT LAS VEGAS MARKET, JAN. 24-28

PLYMOUTH, United Kingdom Jan. 19, 2016 — Vispring will be launching three new products at Las Vegas Market, taking place January 24-28. Combined, the headboard collaboration with designer Staffan Tollgård, the limited edition Europa bed, and the new Oxford model will make for an exciting and busy Market for the luxury British bedmaker.

The Exclusive Gate Headboard

For the first time in the U.S., Vispring will be unveiling the new “Gate” headboard, the result of an exclusive one-off collaboration with multi-award-winning London-based interior designer Staffan Tollgård. Introduced as a prototype in London at Decorex, the design garnered such positive reviews it was decided to expand its availability. Inspired by the beautifully pastoral location of Vispring’s factory in Plymouth, England, the headboard emulates the wooden fences and gates that envelope many of the neighbouring cattle and sheep farms.

Says Tollgård, “Straight lines with simple functions often lead to the most satisfying products.”

As with all Vispring beds, skilled craftsmen constructed the Gate headboard by hand in Plymouth using all-natural materials. Gate is shown here covered in the Pebble Glazed fabric from Vispring’s exclusive Timeless collection, using 100% Belgian linen.

The Limited Edition Europa Bed

Additionally, available through selected retailers across North America until the end of 2016, the Europa mattress, which will be launched at Las Vegas Market, comes with an extraordinary developed low divan base and the complimentary contemporary Europa headboard to further accentuate the overall simple yet elegant look of the bed.

The Europa mattress offers Vispring’s signature resounding comfort and support thanks to its unique construction; two layers of hand-nested, calico pocket springs encased in generous layers of Platinum Certified real Shetland wool, hand-teased South American horsetail, cotton and viscose made from bamboo for a truly luxurious sleeping experience. Natural fillings are perfect for use in bed making – not only are they incredibly soft and comfortable to sleep on, but they are also breathable and help to regulate the body’s temperature to ensure a sound night’s sleep.

The partnering contemporary low-spring divan and headboard can be covered in any fabric from the Timeless Collection, and for an elite level of personalization, the mattress can be embroidered with its owner’s name.

The Oxford Mattress

Vispring will also be launching the Oxford mattress in the U.S. and in Canada. While featuring the elevated quality of craftsmanship and luxury inherent in every Vispring bed made since 1901, the new model will strengthen Vispring’s entry-level offer. The Oxford will be filled with exclusive natural fillings to include Platinum Certified British fleece wool, cotton and horsehair. The premium wool fillings provide optimum ventilation as these breathable fibers helps regulate body temperature, ensuring a healthy night’s sleep. The natural fibers are all expertly blended and hand-teased before being laid over individually pocketed Vanadium steel springs, resulting in an exceptionally harmonious blend of strength and softness, comfort and support. This mattress offers improved support and reassuringly resilient sensation.

About Vispring:

Vispring (www.vispring.com) believes that your bed is a catalyst for a wealth of enticing possibilities; a day that follows a night in a Vispring bed is full of potential and positive energy.

All Vispring mattresses are handmade to order in the company’s factory in Devon. It’s an uncompromising approach, but because sleep is such a deeply personal part of life, Vispring believes it’s the only way to guarantee that every bed is exquisitely comfortable and fits its owner like a glove; ensuring they can reap all the benefits of a full and healthy life.

Founded in 1901, Vispring now exports across the globe. Renowned as the first bed maker to produce an interior sprung mattress using a system of individually pocketed springs, it changed the way beds are made to this day.

Vispring has never wavered from its original philosophy of using the best craftsmanship and quality materials to produce the finest beds in the world. This is why Vispring’s luxurious beds are the clear choice for anyone who recognises, and demands, the best things in life.

