Vispring Launches New Showroom at Las Vegas Market

News release written by Vispring and published, unedited, by Sleep Savvy

Friday, December 16, 2016 — Luxury British bed maker, Vispring, launches new 1,996 square foot showroom at Las Vegas Market in Building C, Space 1562. The new location, in the center of the trade furnishings sector, has given Vispring more space to embody the new in-store concept. This will enable Vispring to highlight its full range of products individually, as well as, illustrating its brand image. Transforming its existing showrooms is one part of an overall marketing strategy to strengthen and grow the brands presence and distribution in the US.

Vispring welcomes everyone to discover the brand’s story and experience the unique craftsmanship with a live demonstration from an expert side-stitcher showcasing the handmade quality of every Vispring mattress. Witness the skills, natural fillings and detail that create a bespoke Vispring mattress in the showroom Sunday, January 22nd to Tuesday January 24th.

The overall look and feel of the new space helps reinforce Vispring’s position as a leader in the mattress sector. “As a brand that has been around since 1901, it is always pleasing to be able to refresh our marketing visuals while still maintaining and portraying the Vispring story. Each mattress offers unique qualities to be discovered, from our top of the line mattresses to our opening price point models and as a luxury brand it is essential that we have the ability to present our products and brand in a comprehensive way,” says Hugh Landes, National Sales Director for Vispring.

Apart from a full range of products that will be on display, the newly enhanced showroom will include a workshop area. A unique feature that allows retailers, consumers, and designers to engage with the Vispring materials and sale tools to create customization of individual beds. The space has been carefully curated to compliment the joy when buying a new mattress. The corporate colors are in a powerful yellow to symbolize the warmth, energy and positivity of the sun, while the bed area uses a palette of light greys to create the soft, relaxed tone desired in a bedroom.

“Vispring is thrilled to be at the heart of the trade business sector at Las Vegas Market. The new showroom will capture the refreshed brand image and marketing strategy highlighting our investment in making the US a key market for growth in our 2017 campaign,” says Landes.

About Vispring:

Vispring ( www.vispring.com) believes that your bed is a catalyst for a wealth of enticing possibilities; a day that follows a night in a Vispring bed is full of potential and positive energy.

All Vispring mattresses are handmade to order in the company’s factory in Devon. It’s an uncompromising approach, but because sleep is such a deeply personal part of life, Vispring believes it’s the only way to guarantee that every bed is exquisitely comfortable and fits its owner like a glove; ensuring they can reap all the benefits of a full and healthy life. Founded in 1901, Vispring now exports across the globe. Renowned as the first bed maker to produce an interior sprung mattress using a system of individually pocketed springs, it changed the way beds are made to this day. Vispring has never wavered from its original philosophy of using the best craftsmanship and quality materials to produce the finest beds in the world.

###