Vita Talalay latex brand offers virtual-reality glasses with purchase

Vita Talalay Makes Falling Asleep a Virtual Dream

Maastricht, the Netherlands, Sept. 2016 — Radium Foam, makers of Vita Talalay latex foam introduce the first virtual reality experience ever to enhance night-time relaxation for better sleep, to be launched to retail stores worldwide on 1st of December 2016. The company, which prides itself on providing the healthiest sleep experience, will release virtual reality glasses that puts you in a state of relaxation by simulating, through sound and sight, the experience of being in a forest or ocean environment. The glasses will be given with the purchase of Vita Talalay products or can be obtained through their upcoming e-commerce store. To see a sample of the experience, watch:



“After a long day of activities it can be hard to ‘turn off’ your stress and focus on recharging your energies,” says Cees Zielman, Vita Talalay General manager. “Vita Talalay disrupts the industry by creating a natural Virtual Reality Experience for the bedroom. It is an innovative way to bring people into the right state of relaxation before sleeping. The Vita Talalay Virtual Reality Experience reinforces our efforts to bring the healthiest state of sleep to our consumers by transforming their bedroom in a natural oasis, providing a unique state of relaxation before falling asleep.”

According to the Mayo Clinic, the benefits to relaxation can include:

Slowing heart rate and lowering blood pressure

Increasing blood flow to major muscles

Reducing muscle tension and chronic pain

Improving mood and concentration

Lowering fatigue

Reducing anger and frustration

Boosting confidence

With Vita Talalay, you can achieve high quality sleep that will help you to eat better, have more energy, and be in a better state of mind. According to the manufacturers, Vita Talalay is the best comfort material in the market, all leading to a better night’s sleep.

Radium Foam began producing Vita Talalay latex in 1961 (https://www.vitatalalay.com/history) and since have been a benchmark in the production of the most luxurious mattresses, mattress toppers, and pillows worldwide. They contribute this to the production of Talalay latex which provides ventilation, even temperature distribution, durability, and support. Their products can be found in thousands of retail stores worldwide in brands such as Restonic, Carpe Diem, and King Koil. Vita Talalay holds a Gold Certification from Cradle to Cradle ™, and certificates from Eco Institute and Oeko-Tex Standard 100 verifying them to be safe and healthy for humans and the environment.



Contact:

Adler Luderer/channel marketing manager

Phone (+31) 629253657

Email aluderer@radiumfoam.nl

Website www.vitatalalay.com

