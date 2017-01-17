W. Silver Introduces New Adjustable Beds and Folding Foundation

News release written by W. Silver Products and published, unedited, by Sleep Savvy

El Paso, TX – January 16, 2017 – Building upon the explosive growth of the adjustable bed category, W Silver Products will be expanding its comprehensive line of adjustable bed bases with key improvements and new product introductions at the Winter Las Vegas market, January 22-26, 2017 in Showroom C-1565 of The World Market Center.

New models will be introduced in the company’s Silver Series line, and the company will also be updating their wireless remote controls in their Gold Series to a more modern remote design. W. Silver will also be introducing their new Stormer Folding Foundation

Ranging in both operational and convenience features, as well as price, W. Silver’s will showcase the following models:

The SS27 – This basic value introductory adjustable bed has head and foot articulation and a wireless six button remote. It is available in Smokey Charcoal. This bed will retail for $699 in queen.

The SS31 – This adjustable bed comes with a larger shroud than the SS27, and also has a head and foot articulation feature. It utilizes a wireless 6 button remote. It is available in two fabrics, Mocha and Graphite and will retail for $799 in queen.

The SS32 – This is the same base as the SS31, but comes with an added massage feature that is in the head and foot. It utilizes a wireless 8 button remote and is also available in two fabrics, Mocha and Graphite. It will retail for $899 in queen.

W. Silver is also using the market to update and re-introduce two new models in its Gold Series featuring modern, wireless remote control systems. The first model is the GS61-Ultimate Deck-On-Deck design with a wireless 8 button remote and featuring wall defender technology, LED under-bed lighting and a massage system. The Queen model retails for $1,100. The second model is the GS71, the Ultimate Deck-On-Deck design with a wireless 16 button remote, wall defender technology, LED under-bed lighting and massage that employs 4 massage motors for the queen. This base also has Wave, Pulse and Variable speed along with several preset positions. The queen-size retails for $1,300.

In addition to this flexible line of adjustable bed-bases. W Silver will also be introducing their Stormor folding foundation. This foundation replaces the bed frame and box spring and provides extra storage under the bed. It features all steel construction, and requires no tools to assemble. The queen will retail for $149

Silver Products is an ISO 9001 Certified Company. “We manufacture our own steel for our bed frames from our family owned steel mill located in El Paso, Texas. We offer a complete line of bed frames, rails and accessory items. Our adjustable beds are manufactured in the same facility as our bed frames. The adjustable beds are designed and manufactured in our family owned factory. This allows WSP to control the quality of all our products through the complete manufacturing process,” says Brent Polunsky.

“We encourage retailers who are looking for a consumer story to tell to visit our show space to experience our highly competitive bed base program,” says Polunsky. We are very in tune with the needs of our retailers. All of our orders are processed and shipped in 48 hours or less. Bed frames, rails and adjustable beds are all delivered on one shipment with one invoice. Our customers can call our customer service number and get information on all of their bedding support needs.

Contact:

Brent Polunsky

brentp@wsilverinc.com

(915) 345-7265

###