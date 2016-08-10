Watch These Twitter Videos from Las Vegas Market Mattress Showrooms

BY BARBARA T. NELLES

As we walked the Summer Las Vegas Market last week, the editors of BedTimes and Sleep Savvy persuaded and cajoled some bedding and mattress showroom exhibitors to describe their product introductions and updates–in 30 seconds or less–for a Twitter video! Thanks to all who consented 🙂

In no particular order and for easier viewing, we’ve gathered those brief videos here. Roll down the screen and check them out. Below the videos, I’ve embedded most of our other #lvmkt and #lvmktmattress show tweets, as well, because we’ve learned (gasp!) that some of you are not on Twitter.

Boyd Specialty Sleep‘s Kris Mattina provides a peek inside the company’s new Izone mattress that offers adjustability and temperature regulation through a unique combination of water, memory foam and air channels:

New Boyd izone is a comfy combo of foam, water and air channels in.a single #mattress #lvmkt #lvmktmattress pic.twitter.com/eSo9DSkJvj — Sleep Savvy Magazine (@SleepSavvyMag) August 1, 2016

Always-eloquent Ken Hinman of Talalay Global and bed brand Pure Talalay Bliss demonstrates the ultimate breathability of his company’s Talalay latex using the new “Tala-meter”:

Talalay Global’s Tala-meter demos the supreme breathability of Made in USA Talalay latex, says Ken Hinman #lvmkt pic.twitter.com/uwYx30w5gP — BedTimes Magazine (@bedtimesmag) August 1, 2016

Bryant Looper with Responsive Surface Technology LLC, maker of the “ReST” mattress, explains how his company’s pressure-sensing bed automatically responds to a sleeper’s body:

Diamond Mattress focused all eyes on its new boxed Rally mattress lineup which offers a choice of comforts and a color-coded, racing-stripe design motif, said Patrick Wolf:

Rally by Diamond #Mattress is a boxed #bed line with racy stripes n choice of comforts sez Patrick Wolf #lvmkt pic.twitter.com/8CvMEqSaQd

— Sleep Savvy Magazine (@SleepSavvyMag) August 2, 2016

In case you missed it at ISPA EXPO 2016, Levitation Laboratories’ Bill Scarleski gave this amazing demonstration of mattress weightlessness thanks to his company’s unique new bed technology:

Jon Mullinax shows Sleep Savvy how Hollywood Bed Frame’s newly patented, one-size-fits-all E3 metal frame hinges to fold compactly for easy shipping:

This ‘pillow talk’ from Serta’s Kristin Morris offers a close look at new Serta iComfort hybrid pillows with an easy to zip off and launder cotton cover:

The Serta iComfort Hybrid #pillow group has washable zip-off cover in long staple cotton. #lvmktmattress #lvmkt pic.twitter.com/Bl9ccsypbs — Sleep Savvy Magazine (@SleepSavvyMag) July 31, 2016

Mattress border closeup of Spring Air’s 90th anniversary collection:

The Hampton, one of the sleek new beds with underbed storage drawers from Fashion Bed Group by Leggett & Platt:

Kingsdown’s bold and regal panel fabric on the Crown Imperial collection:

The Mattress Recycling Council’s Paris Gholston manned this booth and talked sustainability and mattress recycling with furniture and mattress retailers:

Music inspired the look of Therapedic’s new Bravura mattress collection:

NFL quarterback and Beautyrest Black spokesperson Tom Brady was hard to miss in this enormous banner on Building A:

The Eclipse International and Eastman House bed brands made a grand, permanent return to Las Vegas Market in this busy, new showroom:

Inside the new Eclipse and Eastman House showroom at #lvmkt #lvmktmattress pic.twitter.com/tD4KaVuY9t — BedTimes Magazine (@bedtimesmag) July 31, 2016

Simmons reached out to quantified-selfers with the tiny, yet highly sensitive, Sleeptracker by Beautyrest–It slips under the mattress:

Highly sensitive Sleeptracker by Beautyrest is watching you as you sleep! #lvmkt #lvmktmattress pretty pkg too! pic.twitter.com/oCYDaxE13v — BedTimes Magazine (@bedtimesmag) July 31, 2016

Spring Air’s Nick Bates showed us what’s going on inside the company’s latex hybrid bed in the Chattam & Wells collection:

BedTimes and Sleep Savvy brings you a detailed photo album of Summer Las Vegas Market news in the October print editions of each magazine, and much sooner online. Stay tuned.

This post was originally published in BedTimes magazine.