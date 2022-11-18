Weekends Only Going Out of Business as Owner Retires

Weekends Only Furniture & Mattress will be going out of business, as owner Tom Phillips announced his retirement and the closure of all retail stores and the e-commerce website.

Total liquidation of eight retail locations will be handled by furniture promotional sales specialists Planned Furniture Promotions. While no date has been set for the closeout events, PFP officials expect sales to begin in January. Stores include five in metro St. Louis, two in Indianapolis, and one in Springfield, Missouri.

“After 25 years of serving the St. Louis area, Indianapolis and Springfield, Missouri, we are so grateful for the many team members who worked with us and the customers we have been fortunate to serve,” Phillips said.

The St. Louis-based chain has approximately 400 employees and most will continue to work through the liquidation sales. Store management emphasized that all current orders will be filled.

After opening its doors in 1997, Weekends Only became one of the first stores in the country to operate on an abbreviated schedule, open Friday through Sunday only, designed to save customers money. The business was built on offering the best price on brand name furniture displayed in large, no frills warehouse showrooms with friendly and no-hassle customer experience.

Its e-commerce site offered customers 24/7 shopping convenience, and digital sales made up almost 14% of total revenue annually.

Phillips, 70, said he looks forward to his retirement to spend more time with his wife, Peggy, as well as his family, grandchildren and friends.

“We cherish the many friends we have made in the industry over the years,” he said. “There has been so much change in our industry over the past few years and given the storm of challenges retailers face, now is a right time to retire and celebrate the success and good fortune we’ve had in the business.”