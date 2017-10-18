Welcome to the evolution of retail shopping

Is brick-and-mortar retail dying? No. It’s going through a much-needed metamorphosis

It has been a rough year for retail. Traditional retailers of all types are shuttering locations, with many reorganizing under bankruptcy protection and some going out of business forever. Analysts are calling it the worst year for retail since the Great Recession. (We hope your store has been an exception and that you’ve had a great year!)

With sales at online marketplaces like Amazon growing by double digits, it’s easy to wonder if, as Nick Stagge says, we’re facing a retail apocalypse.

But, no. “This is the evolution of retail, and it’s long overdue,” counters Stagge in an Aug. 16 article for Total Retail, a Philadelphia-based outlet for information about omnichannel retailing. Stagge is senior director of marketing and head of brand strategy for Experticity, a Salt Lake City-based marketing and research company.

“Amidst the potentially devastating landscape, there are retailers rising above, proving the future isn’t bleak, but hopeful,” Stagge writes.

Stagge offers a few ways retailers can evolve to meet the new demands of the marketplace. Here are two we think are especially applicable to mattress retailers: