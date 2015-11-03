Why are so many Americans tired?

A recent survey reveals habits that are causing us to lose sleep

It’s always eye-opening to see what people say about their sleep.

The following responses are the result of a recent, collaborative survey conducted by The Huffington Post and Parade magazine to find out just how many Americans are sleep deprived and possible habits that are causing the lack of rest. Not surprising, out of 15,000 people surveyed, more than 95% said they wish they slept more—and more than a third reported slumbering only five hours or less each night—but other findings about napping, sleep aids and nudity were, well, revealing.

1. How willing are you to make changes to get a better night’s sleep?

99%—somewhat or very willing

2. Nap much?

39%—at least once a week

20%—almost never

14%—never

11%—daily

9%—weekly

7%—only when I’m sick

3. How often do you sleep through the night?

55%—sometimes

41%—never

4%—always

4. Why don’t you get a good night’s sleep?

48%—have no idea

24%—worry/stress

18%—chronic pain

5. How often do you take medication to help you sleep?

40%—never

23%—once a week

23%—sometimes

14%—every night

6. How many hours do you

sleep at night?

57%—6 to 7 hours

32%—4 to 5 hours

6%—less than 4 hours

5%—8-plus hours

7. Do you sleep in the nude?

76%—no

24%—yes



8. What do you do right

before bed?

47%—watch TV

17%—brush teeth

15%—read

14%—check phone

Study: Side sleeping may help prevent Alzheimer’s

Researchers from three New York universities have discovered that people who sleep on their side, rather than on their back or stomach, may have a reduced risk of developing Alzheimer’s or other cognitive diseases, according to a new study, “The Effect of Body Posture on Brain Glymphatic Transport.”

The reason? Side sleeping is the most efficient way to open the glymphatic pathway in the brain, which clears away waste and other chemicals such as amyloid beta and tau proteins, note the researchers.

Buildup of these proteins is an indication of Alzheimer’s.

Sleep deprivation can lead to bad decision making

Lack of sleep can make you groggy, irritable and cause a whole host of health issues. Now you can add a lack of impulse control to the list of negative side effects of poor sleep.

In the study, “Interactions Between Sleep Habits and Self-Control,” psychologists at Clemson University in Clemson, South Carolina, found a sleep-deprived person is at increased risk for succumbing to impulsive desires, inattentiveness and questionable decision making, according to an article on the MedicalXpress website.

Getting enough sleep contributes to more stable energy reserves and improves a person’s ability to make difficult choices, the article notes.

What do you look like when you’re sleeping?

Each night we toss and turn and wriggle around the bed. But do you know how much? The Huffington Post gained permission from 15 people to bring a camera into their bedrooms and take photos at 15-minute intervals.

Visit This Is What You Really Look Like While You Sleep and have fun taking a peek at the moves people make through the night.