Las Vegas Market Report: ‘The Perfect Storm’

Bedding vendors unleash blizzard of boxed beds and bases, snowy fabrics and fluffy pillows—all designed to warm up retail sales.

BY BETH ENGLISH AND BARBARA T. NELLES

Bedding buyers who traveled to the Winter Las Vegas Market Jan. 24-28 at the World Market Center were treated to an array of new products in what has become the bedding industry’s biggest show of the year. Travelers from the East Coast, including the editors of Sleep Savvy, had to brave blizzard conditions to get to there, but most of us found it worth the effort.

Vendors offered bedding buyers an array of “cool” sleep products, many of them boxed and ready for drop-shipping to consumers’ thresholds. There also were lots of new pillows and pillow-display options, as well as enough sleep-tracking technology to satisfy an entire generation hooked on quantifying every waking—and sleeping—moment.

These are some of the overarching product trends from the show:

Competing in the boxed-bed niche: Looking to fill retailers’ desires to attract millennial shoppers, either online or in-store, many mattress makers offered a boxed mattress collection. Throughout bedding halls, there were corrugated boxes the size of small refrigerators, suitable for “flooring” in-store and online. In many cases, attractive boxes can be used at the point-of-sale because they combine branding and complete product information with eye-catching color and graphics.

Getting back to bases: Any retailer selling a boxed-format mattress also is in need of a similarly packaged and easy-to-ship base. Therefore, bedding vendors expanded on these types of foundations, including adjustable bases that ship in several boxes and assemble without tools, as well as hinged platform-style metal foundations. And as with Snap beds from Fashion Bed Group by Leggett & Platt and other exhibitors, there were complete bedsteads that fold and flatten, fitting into compact boxes for easy shipping or store carryout.

New looks and fresh starts: Retailers were treated to fresh looks at old favorites. For example, Pure Talalay Bliss completed an attractive rebranding that echoed throughout its showroom, South Bay opened a modern new space filled with new product, as did Protect-A-Bed. Englander let the light shine in with a reconfigured showroom and new entry, E.S. Kluft & Co. redecorated and added new offerings, and promotional players Corsicana and Symbol revamped their lineups and showrooms.

A chill in the air: Now more than ever, the trend is to tout the cooling capabilities of mattresses, pillows, toppers and even bed linens.

Blurring the lines: It was difficult not to notice how the lines are softening among sleep products vendors. For instance, at this show, several sleep accessories makers launched their own boxed-mattress collections, and adjustable base supplier Customatic Adjustable Bedz displayed a host of mattresses, including an unusual butterfly silhouette.

A burning passion for charcoal: The color story in mattress showrooms remains snowy white on the panel with neutral tones on the borders. But one thing was evident at this show: The mattress industry is wild about gray for the spring season. The number of boldly dark—and mostly charcoal—bed borders was astounding.

Tech toys for millennials: In step with the self-tracking, digital-

native millennial generation, bed brands invested in new and improved products and smart-device apps. The Simmons and Serta bed brands unveiled a sleep-tracking app that works off data provided by sensors built into their new adjustable bases. Kingsdown extended the functionality of and built more data into its Sleep Smart system. There was even a smart pillow at Protect-A-Bed that monitors head movement and snoring.

Speaking of pillows : Exhibitors put considerable thought—and research—into a range of new pillow offerings: Return of the fluffy pillow : Vendors have created pillows made with a variety of carefully engineered fibers that allow retailers to fill the demand for this classic pillow type at a pretty profit. Display science: At Blu Sleep and other vendors, there were eye-catching pillow boxes and wrappers arranged in handsome display cases that provide helpful information on fitting consumers for just the right pillow based on sleeping style, body type and other information. Two-faced: For undecided shoppers, vendors such as PureCare offer reversible pillows with different comforts or temperatures on each side.



Las Vegas Market Photo Album

The following photo album is just a glimpse of the new products Sleep Savvy saw at this show, which had a record number of exhibitors in the bedding category.

* Unless otherwise noted, all prices are suggested retail for queen-size sets.

Mattress major Serta, part of Serta Simmons Bedding LLC and headquartered in Hoffman Estates, Illinois, redesigned iComfort (pictured) and incorporated hybrid iSeries products under the iComfort umbrella. iComfort offers pressure relief, support and cooling with Serta’s EverFeel Triple Effects gel memory foam. Eight all-foam models range from $1,499 to $2,499*. Eleven quilted hybrid models are priced from $1,299 to $3,499 and eight nonquilted hybrid models range from $1,499 to $3,499. Three models within each category offer the SmartSupport Memory Coil System, a pocketed microcoil support layer that offers the feel of memory foam but with a spring system. “We wanted to up the ante from what we already had,” said Onney Crawley, Serta vice president of brand management. In addition to the new mattresses, Serta is offering a sleep-tracking tool called SleepGPS and adjustable bases to complement the iComfort line.

Lexington, Kentucky-based mattress major Tempur Sealy International added top price points to its luxury bed brand Stearns & Foster. Three well-tailored mattresses with upholstered dark neutral borders and double-knit white panels have a host of proprietary features—IntelliCoil Advanced Coil design, a PrecisionEdge system, PrimaCool performance fabric and Advanced Adapt foam. The hybrid pillow-top uses thousands of microcoils sandwiched between layers of memory foam. Prices range from $3,499 to $4,999. A national ad campaign for Stearns & Foster, a first for the brand, is slated for this year.

Solution-minded Licensing group Therapedic International, with headquarters in Princeton, New Jersey, targeted small and medium-size dealers with its EcoGel Flex boxed-bed program. Mattresses have memory foam and gel memory foam layers, and are designed for adjustable bases. Both bed and base compactly package and ship directly to consumers’ bedrooms using a white-glove delivery service. Prices for a set range from $2,499 to $3,999. Therapedic also created a “super-hybrid” Tommy Bahama bed using a customized version of Leggett & Platt’s Quantum Edge pocketed coil system for a strong seat edge, as well as new Visco Floating Foam. Therapedic also finalized Medicoil HD, a four-model innerspring group that resists body impressions and uses a super-durable spring unit and heavy-duty wood foundation.

Buffalo, New York-based mattress licensing group Restonic launched the Hybrid Signature Bed group as part of its Comfort Care line. The iconic black-and-white palette has pops of bright green in the ticking. All five beds in the line feature phase-change material in the covers, as well as Restonic’s Marvelous Middle coil structure. Suggested retails range from $1,299 to $1,699. Restonic also introduced Brio, a boxed bed with a polyurethane core and latex and speciality foam in the top layers ($799).

Customatic Adjustable Bedz, a base maker headquartered in Natick, Massachusetts, introduced myContour, a three-bed collection, retailing from $599 to $1,499, that is designed to work with the company’s adjustable bases. The butterfly king (pictured) offers separate head-up and foot-up adjustability on each side, but maintains the mattress connection in the middle, much like its namesake. The mattress, uses 3 inches of memory foam above 7 inches of high-density foam. Because the silhouette is unique, a set of sheets comes with every product purchase. The company’s boxed Inspire mattress is designed to help brick-and-mortar stores compete with online vendors. With memory foam and latex layers atop a solid foam core, its components mirror that of many Internet offerings. The Custom Support Technology bed, or CST, allows consumers to adjust the support of a mattress with the push of a button. Using patented PostureScan technology, it can adjust to any body shape by removing air from foam cells inside an airtight vinyl-wrapped core. Customatic also introduced the Fairmont adjustable base as part of its Econoline collection ($599).

Diamond Mattress, with headquarters in Rancho Dominguez, California, returned to the Las Vegas Market for the first time since 2011. The fourth-generation, family-owned company unveiled a three-model boxed-bed group for drop-ship, e-commerce or in-store grab-and-go purchases. “The program we’ve developed for brick-and-mortar or online stores, together with Diamond’s ability to customize our products and programs, means we can easily work with retailers to meet their specific needs in the expanding and competitive online marketplace,” said Shaun Pennington, Diamond president. The beds, retailing from $599 to $2,599, incorporate copper-infused, fast-recovery memory foam, ventilated gel memory foam and, at the top of the line, latex. Bed covers are customizable, and retailers have a choice of design motifs. Anti-microbial or cooling fabric technologies can be added.

Leggett & Platt Adjustable Bed Group, based in Carthage, Missouri, has reinvented its premium Prodigy base, which now uses a MicroHook retention system to eliminate the retainer bar at the foot of the bed. Two narrow strips of MicroHook fabric (pictured) hold the mattress snugly in place while the base articulates. The base opens at $1,600 and has a host of features, including a pillow-tilt function, a redesigned Bluetooth-enabled app, snore feature, under-bed lighting, adjustable-height legs and more. The bed’s responsive remote has sensitive “capacitive touch” and a cradle holder for bedside tables.

Boyd Specialty Sleep, a St. Louis-based company that began in waterbeds nearly 40 years ago and then moved on to foam and gel, introduced its first hybrid innerspring mattress. Two InnerFlex beds with wrapped coils, a strong seat edge and a cushion of Gel Lux memory foam retail for $499 and $699. Available vacuum-packed and rolled in a small refrigerator-style box, each can be shipped. Boyd also showcased an array of bed-bases, from adjustables to platforms that fold for easy shipping. “The concept of convenience goes directly to what today’s younger consumers want from many of the products they buy—easy assembly and mobility, compact handling and affordability. The product also has to be stylish,” said Boyd Specialty Sleep President Denny Boyd. With so many easy-to-ship products on the floor, Boyd also revamped My Mattress Now, an affordable drop-ship program that allows brick-and-mortar retailers to more effectively compete with online sellers.

Atlanta-based bedding major Simmons Bedding Co., part of Serta Simmons Bedding LLC, debuted a dramatically restyled Beautyrest Black lineup of 12 innerspring models priced from $1,999 to $4,999. With dark gray neutrals on the border—and in some cases on panel fabrics—all beds contain Micro-Diamond memory foam, which the company says uses diamond particles to move heat away from the mattress surface. High-end models feature BlackICE memory foam, which adds a cooling treatment to the surface. Simmons also launched the Beautyrest SmartMotion base, an adjustable foundation that uses embedded Sleeptracker technology to monitor heartbeat, respiration and motion. Its alarm can be set to wake users when they are in the lightest stage of sleep. The SmartMotion adjustable base with Sleeptracker technology retails from $1,199 to $2,299.

At sleep products manufacturer Glideaway, what began as a pillow collection called Revolution Tech is now an entire mattress collection. The three Revolution Tech beds are designed for breathability, coolness and comfort. The 8-inch Propel emphasizes support with charcoal gel memory foam. The 10-inch Conquer, also with charcoal gel memory foam, has a cooling story. The 12-inch Thrive features MemoryTex memory foam covered with a stretch knit performance fabric. Beds retail from $699 to $1,299. Glideaway, based in St. Louis, also added the Intrigue pillow made with MemoryTex and infused with cooling gel ($49-$99).

Logan, Utah-based sleep accessories supplier Malouf introduced three scented pillows with essential oil spritzers. Zoned Dough pillows, which retail for $139, are infused with lavender, peppermint or chamomile essential oils to promote healthy sleep. The spritzer allows the user to increase the scent or prolong its life. “This fits in with our mantra of customization,” said Jake Neeley, Malouf director of marketing communications. Malouf also debuted cotton/polyester blend sheets, which retail for $70.

Among a host of new sleep accessories on the floor at Carthage, Missouri-based Fashion Bed Group by Leggett & Platt were foam pillows; complete beds and headboards; a redesigned box for its six-model, easy-ship Snap bed collection (pictured); the Atlas Support and Storage System metal base; and the Solutions universal bed frame. Atlas retails for $160, offers tool-free assembly and provides 14 inches of clearance for under-bed storage. Solutions is an easy-ship frame that supports mattresses in sizes from twin to king, unfolds easily due to its hinged side rails and weighs just 35 pounds. It retails for $99 with glides and for $129 with rug rollers.

Mattress retailer Ergo Sleep Centers, with headquarters in Clarkston, Michigan, now is wholesaling its therapeutic Ergo Majestic line. A first-time Las Vegas exhibitor, owner Alan Martens displayed four models that address a host of symptoms and target baby boomers and the elderly. “Thirty-two percent of consumers have chronic back pain from lying on their mattress and are willing to spend considerable dollars to find relief,” Martens said. The beds are available with spring or foam cores and have patented gel layers, as well as fast-recovery “cooler, denser foams,” Martens added. They are priced from $1,799 to $3,599.

Boston-based mattress licensing group Spring Air celebrated its 90th anniversary by redefining its luxury bed brand Chattam & Wells. The five-model collection features multiple coil designs and incorporates latex, Joma wool layers and cotton fabrics in taupe, gray, silver and ivory. “We looked at colors and textures popular outside of the mattress industry,” said Spring Air President Rick Robinson, noting that some inspiration came from designer Kate Spade. Beds are delivered in a branded muslin bag, with a lavender sachet and a card signed by everyone in the factory who touched the bed. The collection starts at $2,000. In addition, Spring Air created a three-bed Anniversary collection. The mattresses include zoned, encased coils, as well as a micro-encased coil layer, and include a cooling fabric. The border ticking in black and silver gray is paired with a crisp white topper—calling to mind a tuxedo. The collection retails from $799 to $999. In the window of the showroom stood The Throne, a $17,000 European-style mattress “worthy of the kings and queens of old,” said Jeffri Massie, Massindo Group president. Massindo Group, Spring Air’s Southeast Asia licensee, designed and developed the bed, which has more than 10,000 encased coils.

Reverie, a mattress and base manufacturer headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, debuted the T Series of adjustable bases, which includes 7T, 8T and 9T ($1,499 to $1,999). The 7T features anti-snore and zero-gravity positions, three preprogrammed positions and massage. The top-of-the-line 9T adds a portable wireless charging pad, a wireless Bluetooth smart remote and a Raise You Awake alarm system. All of the bases include ProGrip (pictured), a material similar to a yoga mat that grips the mattress, eliminating the need for end bars (although bars still are given to those who want them). “We married a lot of technology with what customers want—an aesthetically pleasing design,” said Tom Berman, Reverie chief administrative officer and general counsel.

Latex supplier Talalay Global, with headquarters in Shelton, Connecticut, introduced a “modern luxury” brand positioning for its Pure Talalay Bliss mattress brand and revamped its Las Vegas showroom. “We’ve created an entirely new branding that is attracting a new customer group,” said Ken Hinman, executive vice president of marketing and sales. The company unveiled a Pure Talalay Bliss logo and a fresh black, gray, white and red color palette. A wall lined with black-and-white fashion photography provided a stunning backdrop for the new Active collection of Pure Talalay Bliss beds made of 100% Talalay latex and a layer of ActiveFusion Talalay with phase-change material. Six models in five comforts retail from $1,999 to $3,499. The company also rolled out a collection of 100% Talalay latex toppers and pillows under the Pure Comfort Choice program. They include two toppers ($399 and $499), two 100% Talalay pillows in high and low profiles ($69) and a Talalay Down pillow ($49) made with bits of latex. The new PureTalalayBliss.com website also launched during the show.

Sleep products vendor Savvy Rest rolled out the versatile, easy-to-assemble, easy-to-ship Esmont headboard with platform base. Manufactured in the Charlottesville, Virginia-based company’s Virginia plant, it comes in three low-VOC stains and also a no-VOC linseed oil finish. Made from sustainably grown and harvested maple and poplar, the 60-inch tall headboard and base ship in four narrow boxes and assemble without tools. Owners can remove small spacers to slide the slats together to create the look of a solid wood panel. It retails for $450. Savvy Rest also introduced an easy-ship, slatted foundation insert, retailing for less than $500. The all-wood platform sits atop a metal bed frame or fits within a decorative bed.

The news at mattress major Tempur-Pedic, part of Lexington, Kentucky-based Tempur Sealy International, was the improved Tempur Breeze models (Tempur-Cloud Breeze pictured), as well as a Breeze model added to the hybrid Tempur-Flex product line. Breeze beds are designed “for consumers who sleep hot” and feature phase-change materials on both the fabric and foam. There now is a Breeze model in each of the company’s three umbrella collections. The beds are dressed in a dimensional knit using pale blue yarns. The foot of the bed sports a snowflake logo on the border. “Retailers can expect 360-degree advertising and marketing support for the new beds,” said Michael Sileck, Tempur-Pedic brand manager. “We’re putting a lot behind Breeze.” Prices for beds with Breeze technology range from $3,499 to $4,699.

In celebration of its 75th anniversary, mattress maker E.S. Kluft & Co. introduced the Aireloom Karpen collection in a redesigned showroom. Named for Aireloom founder King Karpen, the five-model Luxury line (pictured) features wrapped, nested and zoned coils; Joma wool; organic cotton; and ventilated Talalay latex, as well as an eight-way, handtied box spring. Each bed in the new four-model Sidestitch line has more than 45 pounds of natural cotton and its border is closed with hand stitching. “It takes a craftsman a full day to complete,” said David Binke, president and chief executive officer of the Rancho Cucamonga, California-based company. Suggested retails for both lines range from $5,000 to $10,000.

Specialty mattress and accessories maker Blu Sleep Products, with headquarters in Laval, Quebec, put the focus on pillows. After extensive consumer research, the company developed the How to Choose Your Pillow program. “We came up with something simple that takes into account shoulder width, body type and the position you tend to fall asleep in,” said Blu Sleep Vice President Elizabeth Dell’Accio. “We also added two different height profiles for each pillow.” Blu Sleep streamlined the decision process for retailers, too, giving them four distinct buying programs with five pillow choices each that fit within a display case (pictured). The company is developing advertising and a new brand positioning with the tag, “COOL in So Many Ways.”

Nashville, Tennessee-based sleep products manufacturer Southerland placed an emphasis on its large lineup of American-made adjustable bases, said Bryan Smith, Southerland president and chief financial officer. InMotion Beds by Southerland are available to quick-ship to all customers. The 10 models open at $999 for the basic head-up base and top out at about $2,000 for the full-featured, deck-on-deck P-98 model (pictured). The P-98 has a lift capacity of 650 pounds, wireless remote, wave massage and other advanced features.

Dream Smart, a Soft-Tex brand with headquarters in Waterford, New York, featured new accessories in boxes perfect for the retail floor. The One Base (1B) foundation (pictured) is a hinged, no-assembly metal platform base with stretch-knit coverlet that gives it the look of a traditional foundation. It fits in a small box and retails for about $299. Boxed bases and mattresses allow retailers to “extend the reach of their business,” said John Timmerman, director of sales for the Dream Smart division. “It’s not just a mattress in a box, it’s a mattress in a retail box that goes on the retail floor—or it can be ‘floored’ on your website.” Branded boxes also served as display cases for Dream Smart pillows, which now use a Web-based algorithm to help consumers find the perfect fit.

Corsicana Bedding Inc., which manufactures private-label and branded bedding, showcased the Promenade collection (pictured), retailing from $299 to $799. Corsicana’s private-label offerings with updated looks earned high marks from retailers, said Mark Kuchenrither, Corsicana chief executive officer. “(The redesigned lineup) provides tremendous value today, giving retailers full markups on a product with excellent quality,” he said. Promenade has high-end looks—an elegant black border and a snowy white TruCool panel fabric—as well as a foam-encased Leggett & Platt Verticoil Elite spring unit topped with gel memory foam.

Vispring, a mattress maker with world headquarters in Leeds, England, and U.S. headquarters in Las Vegas, unveiled its new Gate headboard (pictured), created in collaboration with interior designer Staffan Tollgard, who looked to Vispring’s home for inspiration. “The headboard emulates the wooden fences and gates that envelop the many neighboring cattle and sheep farms,” Tollgard said. “Straight lines with simple functions often lead to the most satisfying products.” The headboard retails for $6,025. Vispring also launched the limited edition Europa bed, made with two layers of nested pocket springs, Shetland wool, South American horsetail, cotton and viscose made from bamboo. It retails for $9,295 with a standard base.

Symbol Mattress had a lot going on—a new brand identity, new products and lots of new customers, according to Mark Jannke, vice president of product development for the Richmond, Virginia-based company. “This was our best show ever,” Jannke said. “All types of retailers came in. Traffic was up dramatically. People were shopping for beds.” Mike McQuiston, Symbol executive vice president, (pictured right with Jannke) added, “We’ve recharged and are leveraging our strengths. We’re concentrating our efforts in the higher $799 to $1,599 range, ensuring that our products deliver highly competitive retail profits at those price points.” Symbol introduced Gen-u-ine, a two-bed boxed line with a 9-inch all-foam bed ($899) and an 11-inch encased coil version ($1,299). The step-up model has a zip-off washable cover made with CoolMax or wool yarns. Customers may buy an additional cover to change with the seasons, at a cost of $99 to $299.

Comfort Revolution, a West Long Branch, New Jersey-based specialty sleep and accessories manufacturer, was on-trend with a new corrugated box for its Sealy brand of compressed and rolled beds. (Comfort Revolution’s signature reusable, vinyl wheeled caddies remain available; both are pictured.) The company also added a hybrid version to its Sealy mattress lineup. The beds incorporate Leggett & Platt’s Quantum Edge wrapped coils topped with memory foam. They retail from $999 to $1,199. In addition, Comfort Revolution introduced fiber-fill pillows. The Hydraluxe Air pillow ($59) incorporates poured gel and phase-change material; the Hydraluxe Gel two-sided pillow ($69) has phase-change material on one side and a gel layer on the other.

Angela Owen, president of Denver-based Suite Sleep Inc., which manufactures luxury organic mattresses and sleep accessories, posed with the company’s youth mattress collection, the Little Lamb Organics bed and the new Little Spring Hybrid latex and spring bed. Both beds are part of the revamped “What’s In Your Mattress?” Bedfax mattress contents labeling program developed by the Specialty Sleep Association. “Bedfax speaks to us in a really big way,” Owen said. “We can make claims about our products with complete confidence, including the fact that we use GOTS-certified fabrics.” The Little Spring Hybrid bed retails for $965 in twin.

Mattress maker Naturepedic, based in Chagrin Falls, Ohio, added an entry-level price point of $1,999 to its collection of certified organic mattresses and sleep accessories. The Chorus mattress uses 8-inch tall coils, as well as 1.5-inch microcoils, providing cushion-firm support. The bed features comfort layers made from certified organic wool batting and cotton filling, as well as a biodegradable polyester derived from potatoes.

Sleep accessories vendor PureCare, with headquarters in Fairfield, New Jersey, added a third pillow to its Sub-0 line. The dual-sided SoftCell Chill pillow (pictured) retails for $129 and uses the company’s signature cool-to-the-touch cover. One side has 12 pockets in a grid filled with Identically Down down-alternative fiber; the flip side has pressure-relieving gel and memory foam. PureCare also presented several new product display systems for retailers, including cases for PureCare Kids, its new line of youth sleep accessories.

The Sleep Smart system created by Mebane, North Carolina-based mattress maker Kingsdown has been revamped and its software updated to include even more body and sleep diagnostics. Repriced and repositioned at $5,999, the Sleep Smart system offers three adjustable support zones equipped with sensor technology on both sides of the mattress. ​“Sleep Smart offers the best-of-the-best technology with new sensors and three-dimensional movement detection,” said Frank Hood, Kingsdown president and chief executive officer. “Because it adjusts to any comfort, no comfort exchanges (need be) tied to it.” The mattress features wrapped coils, a ventilated edge-support system and phase-change gel, and can be used on a flat or adjustable base. The company offers a boxed version of Sleep Smart in branded lime-green boxes.

There was a lot going on under the bed at Forever Foundations. The steel base supplier, with headquarters in Irvine, California, unveiled a collection of foundation accessories. A set of motion-sensitive LED light strings that adhere along the rails of the company’s foundations retail for $79. A new drawer system allows owners to hang as many as three drawers beneath the Store More base model. Two thick slipcovers ($69) in neutral-toned brushed-suede fabric give a metal platform foundation the look of a traditional upholstered base. Heavy-duty cylindrical 5-inch or 10-inch bed legs ($19 each) allow consumers to adjust a bed’s height. There also is a snap-on power outlet ($29) with two USB charging ports and three AC sockets.

Adjustable base maker Supernal Sleep Systems, a division of Postville, Iowa-based Transfer Master Products Inc., unboxed Supernal SD – Special Delivery, which carries the tag line, “The Ultimate Solution for Online Shopping.” The U.S.-made adjustable base retails for $1,299, has a cordless remote and head-up/foot-up articulation. It ships in two compact boxes and assembles without tools.

Stepping off the escalator on C15 of the World Market Center, it was hard to miss Englander’s new entrance and reconfigured showroom. Kevin Toman (pictured), president and chief executive officer of the Chicago-based mattress licensing group, was pleased with the new layout. “It appropriately reflects our company and products and what the Englander brand stands for today,” Toman said. The redesigned space was modernized, with better flow and more light. It also was filled with new E-gel models. Opening at $799 and topping out at $1,599, nine new beds make the collection more accessible. Components include signature cooling gel cylinders and memory foam, as well as wrapped coils and gel foams. The beds are upholstered in soft white panels with gray, upholstery-style borders and coordinating tapes.

Consumer electronics distributor Teamex Corp., based in Fairfield, New Jersey, made its market debut, bringing the Sleepleasant Soothing Waters heated mattress topper to the U.S. market. The topper is manufactured by Don Yang Easytech, a water-heating technology company headquartered in Incheon, South Korea. Sleepleasant toppers provide heating or both heating and cooling. A queen size with both heating and cooling capacity retails for $999. The toppers are covered in a removable, washable 100% cotton designer fabric and use a control unit that automatically cycles on and off to maintain the sleeper’s desired temperature. Dual-controls are available for queen and king models.

Sleep accessories supplier Protect-A-Bed, based in Wheeling, Illinois, unveiled a new, contemporary space and jumped into boxed bedding with a four-bed line (pictured) under its REM-Fit brand. It also redesigned most of its product packaging, which adorned the walls of the spacious showroom. In a twist on the industry’s corrugated box trend, it compressed and rolled its pillows into compact boxes.

King Koil, a mattress licensing group based in Willowbrook,

Illinois, introduced a three-bed World Luxury Intimate collection (pictured), which uses a Perfect Contour Reaction coil system in combination with layers of memory foam, Gel Response latex and a new foam called inergex3. “The inergex3 foam is both contouring and responsive, acting more like latex than memory foam when in contact with body heat,” said Owen Shoemaker, King Koil president and chief operating officer. The models retail from $1,699 to $2,199. King Koil also added a seven-model World Edition collection ($499-$999). The mattresses incorporate an encased coil system, layers of gel memory foam and Gel Response latex, as well as high-density polyurethane foam. A new Express Comfort program offers eight of King Koil’s branded beds compressed and rolled.

South Bay, a mattress and adjustable base company with headquarters in Fontana, California, unveiled a spacious new showroom. The bright, contemporary space combines black-and-white walls with Crate & Barrel-inspired décor. In discussing the mattress industry’s exploding boxed beds trend, Dani Serven, South Bay chief executive officer (pictured with Andy Bush, executive vice president of sales and marketing), noted that her company is a longtime vendor of boxed products, offering either drop-shipping or white-glove delivery directly to the consumer’s bedroom.

Paramount Sleep, a mattress manufacturer with headquarters in Norfolk, Virginia, exhibited at the Red Rock Casino, Resort & Spa during the Las Vegas Market. Among the new products on display was a redesigned Nature’s Spa line using cotton knit fabrics with yarns that meet a new cotton standard, the Better Cotton Initiative. Nature’s Spa uses high-density foam cores, microcoils, specialty polyurethane foams and all-natural latex foam. The resulting comfort is “a true floating effect, which allows gradient support with the highest level of pressure relief—and it eliminates partner disturbance,” said Richard Fleck, Paramount president. Five hybrid beds open at $1,599. Three latex-core models start at $2,499. Paramount also introduced the HD Essence collection, which has a Ralph Lauren-inspired design ($999-$2,999).

Pauli Jamsen Designer Beds, a producer of luxury bed sets based in Joensuu, Finland, made its Las Vegas Market debut. Euro-style divan bases handmade in Finland have layers of wrapped coils and are topped with a mattress containing additional coils and a topper, or with topper only. Consumers can customize every element of their bed, from fabrics to components to fill, as well as choose from a collection of headboard designs and leg styles. The company uses 100% natural latex, microcoils, upholstery-grade fabrics and other high-end components. Beds retail from $7,500 to $35,000.

Los Angeles-based sleep products maker Eco Bedroom Solutions, which manufacturers the Ergovea brand, added some “green” accessories. The conformable EcoSilk pillow is machine washable and good for allergy sufferers because the fluffy fill is recycled PET (plastic bottles), said President Brandy Alvis (pictured). It also has a gusseted, organic cotton knit cover. It retails from $79 to $119 in standard through king sizes. A new EcoSilk 3-inch topper with organic cotton cover retails for $299.

Emerald Sleep Systems, a division of Tacoma, Washington-based Emerald Home Furnishings, refreshed its 3-year-old Cool Jewel import collection. The panel knit now has a modern black-and-white wave design and the beds tell a cooling story, with mesh fabric on the borders and perforated, open-cell viscoelastic foam inside. Seven models retail from $499 to $999 (mattress only). “The beds offer a simple and compelling cooling story, a great middle-value price point and our point-of-sale sets us apart,” said Joe Carman IV, Emerald director of e-commerce and sleep systems.

Coco-Mat, a manufacturer and retailer of high-end bedding and other furnishings based in Athens, Greece, made its first appearance at the World Market Center in search of retail franchisees. In line with its “Sleep on Nature” mantra, the company hand builds beds from natural materials. Products are customizable and can include ingredients such as natural latex infused with eucalyptus oil, coconut fiber, seaweed, cactus fiber, rubberized horsehair, goose feathers, wool and other materials.

St. Louis-based Noctova Sleep, which got its start as a retailer, made its Las Vegas Market debut as a vendor with a motorized head-up, slatted adjustable base for $349. The company also showed Noctova Kidz, an imported line of 7-inch memory foam mattresses with removable, zippered covers in pink, blue and green velour. The purchase comes with a contour pillow. Suggested retail for a twin mattress is $199.