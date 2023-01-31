Winter 2023 Las Vegas Market | Day 2 Wrap Up

Beth and Waynette are here with your day two wrap-up of Las Vegas Market. From Serta Simmons to Therapedic to Brooklyn Bedding, they cover it all! Get caught up on their latest discoveries.

Transcript

Waynette Goodson

It’s Waynette Goodson. I’m your managing editor of BedTimes and Sleep Savvy Magazines. And I’m here today with Beth English. She is our creative director. And wow, what a busy day, Beth. The attendance here at Las Vegas Market is really off the charts, and we are in front of the Serta Simmons new showroom. And Beth, tell us a little bit about that.

You just got to take a tour.

Beth English

I know. It’s great. I’m so happy that Serta Simmons is back after a two-year hiatus. And I got to see the Serta iComfort Echo line, which has all the comfort and support and the cooling that iComfort line is known for, but with some additional sustainable products involved. They have recycled steel coils, recycled plastics, plant-based content.

And they’ve also updated their Perfect Sleeper line. So it’s just very exciting. That’s just the tip of the iceberg of what we’ve seen today.

Waynette Goodson

Right? I mean, new products, that’s the name of the game. And I have learned a lot visiting some newbies, at least for me. I got to tour the Carpenter showroom, and they have a very robust top-of-bed program. I mean, think all types of mattress toppers, pillows, just very cool bedding, and accessories. That’s a new program for them or evolving program for them.

And then next, I found it interesting at Brooklyn Bedding and Helix that they are rolling out a special retailer, bricks-and-mortar program for Helix, which was an original online-only brand. So they’re evolving that line. And then finally at Spring Air, the name of the game hybrid. Oh, my goodness. Spring Air launched their Grand Hybrid Collection.

They added a hybrid mattress to their Back Supporter Plus, and then they add it to their durability story with the Last Mattress. But, what about you? Tell me some new products that you saw today.

Beth English

Well, I got to start my day off at Therapedic. They have a wonderful Sustaina line, which also talking about sustainability, includes some sustainable products, and components. That’s the word I’m looking for. But what was very cool with that is they have this new V coil technology which kind of uses less coils but gives the same kind of support.

I just had so much fun today. I’ve seen Malouf and their new space. Visited Bedgear. They have this really cool split queen mattress and base, which is fun. Visited Corsicana with the updated American Bedding. LogicData. They have they’re refined Cosmo line. And then I just recently came from Rize Home, and they’ve got this really fun, smart duvet that has separate heating and cooling and will actually make the bed itself. From your app. You push the button on your app, and the duvet inflates and folds over and your bed’s made.

Waynette Goodson

Right, so you never have to make your bed again. Talk about new technology, but you mentioned the word fun, Beth, and we have a lot of fun here at market. Cocktail parties. We just have to give a shout-out to Therapedic because they had a wonderful networking event last night. Very full house. So. Well, please keep tuning in.

We’re going to continue with our Vegas Markets coverage through the March issue. So pay attention to that. More on social media, more videos to come. And we wish you a very great night’s sleep. Happy market.