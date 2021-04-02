WithIt Conference Virtual for 2nd Year

WithIt, the High Point, North Carolina-based women’s networking group for members of the home furnishings industry, is holding its Professional Conference virtually again this year.

The interactive online event will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. EDT on May 7. With a focus on “Leveraging Leadership,” it will feature speakers, roundtable sessions, panel discussions and live networking segments via an online platform.

“We were so encouraged by the response from last year’s virtual conference that we chose the same format for this year,” said conference co-chair Sydney Harris of retailer Furnitureland South. “While this group thrives at in-person events, we were able to choose a platform that allows us to collaborate, speed network, socialize and learn from some incredible speakers.”

This year’s conference, led by Harris and Tori Evans of Diamond W, a Tarkett Co., will focus on moving forward with strength, the organization said in a news release. The theme of “Leveraging Leadership” inspired topics of change management, company culture and being resilient. Throughout the day, attendees will hear from nationally recognized speakers as well as a panel of industry experts.

The conference is sponsored by Ekornes, J.B. Hunt, Malouf, The Hanes Cos. Inc. and Tombras.