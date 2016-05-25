Workplace Epidemic: Employees Work Sleepy

A recent survey of more than 1,000 U.S. workers from Accountemps, a staffing firm based in Menlo Park, California, finds that nearly three-quarters of U.S. working employees report working while tired and nearly one-third say they do so “very often.”

Younger workers are particularly likely to head into the office feeling less than well-rested. Eighty-six percent of those ages 18 to 34 say they are sleepy while working, compared with 71% of those 35-54 and 50% of those 55 and older.

To ensure workers are refreshed and at their best every day, Accountemps suggests employers help manage employee workloads, encourage workers to take both short breaks during the workday and regular vacations, provide resting areas within the workplace and, as a manager, set a good example by following your own advice.