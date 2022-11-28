Wright Creative Branding & Labels Launches Enhanced Website

Wright Creative Branding & Labels (formerly Wright Global Graphics) has refreshed its website with a new URL at www.wrightlabels.com to enhance the user experience and better demonstrate its capabilities as a brand builder and label manufacturer.

The refreshed website is more friendly to navigate and offers more security and upgraded technology for actions such as file uploads for customers.

“We approached this website refresh through a more artful lens, including the addition of engaging visuals that better illustrate the company’s creative branding and manufacturing capabilities,” said Greg Wright, chief executive officer.

“We also wanted to better tell our own story, not only from a historical standpoint as a U.S.A.-based family-owned and -operated entity for over 60 years, but also to showcase the depth and breadth of services we offer across all of our business segments,” Wright said.

Founded by brothers Bill and Tom Wright in 1961 and now led by sons Don and Greg Wright, the company is backed by a team of creatives, problem solvers and service-oriented people. Wright Creative Branding & Labels continues to espouse the traditions of craftsmanship, manufacturing ingenuity and ‘a promise made is a promise kept’.

Visitors to the previous URL will be directed to the current one for a period of time, and this change is also reflected in email addresses.