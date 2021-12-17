Corsicana Partners With RSS

Following the launch of its Sleep2Win smartbeds, Corsicana Mattress has partnered with Retail Service Systems on its second annual Rugged Road Trip.

Retail Service Systems is a franchise-model retailer branded as BoxDrop with 470 stores in the United States. The roadshow visits BoxDrop dealers, retailers and entrepreneurs across the country.

Earlier this year, Corsicana partnered with Retail Service Systems to launch the Sleep2Win smartbed, which can set comfort levels or sense movement through the night and automatically respond to provide support and comfort, a news release said.

Under the partnership, two smartbeds were placed in a limited number of locations for testing purposes. Additional stores are expected to be added next year.

“The Rugged Road Trip is a great way for us to promote our private-label business, as well as continue to create brand awareness across the country,” said Kevin Mitchell, national account executive at the Corsicana, Texas-based company.