Jyl Davis Appointed Standard Fiber VP Sales and Merchandising

Standard Fiber has hired Jyl Davis as its new vice president of sales and merchandising, joining the company in this role on Jan. 3.

Jyl Davis

“I am thrilled to join the very talented Standard Fiber team,” Davis said. “The company’s global manufacturing infrastructure and unparalleled textile expertise is well-regarded throughout its impressive customer base and continues to expand. With such strong leadership and Standard Fiber’s ability to quickly respond to marketplace challenges, I am eager to put my skills to work and jump in to help the team drive their sales and merchandising initiatives.”

In her new position, Davis will align with executive leadership on strategic business development to plan and execute merchandising programs with key accounts in the home textiles and bedding accessories categories.

She brings over 17 years of leadership experience in product development, merchandising, sales, brand and marketing management at Downlite International, where she most recently held the position of vice president of marketing and product management. Davis managed full corporate product creation, customer development and new product launch lifecycles, while working with her team on major home furnishing retail accounts.

“We’re beyond excited to have Jyl join the Standard Fiber team,” said Chad Altbaier, CCO of Standard Fiber, based in Burlingame, California. “Her home furnishings product knowledge and market expertise are truly remarkable, and we’re confident she will add tremendous sales and merchandising value as we strategically expand our offering across broader product categories and distribution channels.”

Davis will be based in Cincinnati and travel to support the Standard Fiber team and connect with key customers.