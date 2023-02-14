3Z Brands Acquires Nolah Sleep

3Z Brands, the new corporate identity for Helix Sleep, Brooklyn Bedding, Birch and Bear Mattress, has bought DTC mattress manufacturer Nolah Sleep.

The addition of Nolah further expands 3Z’s DTC mattress platform that offers mattresses and sleep accessories manufactured in the United States. In 2021, Brooklyn Bedding and Helix Sleep combined in partnership with Cerberus Capital Management, and last year, the platform acquired Bear Mattress, which focuses on the active lifestyle mattress segment.

Nolah will continue to operate under its independent brand name, alongside Helix Sleep, Brooklyn Bedding and Bear Mattress.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Nolah to our 3Z family as we continue our mission of providing the best mattresses and sleep offerings,” said John Merwin, CEO of 3Z Brands, headquartered in Arizona and New York. “Nolah is widely recognized for its innovative materials, technological expertise and superior customer experiences. The brand is a great fit for our industry-leading DTC platform, and we look forward to supporting its continued growth with our world-class, vertically integrated capabilities.

Stephen Light, CEO of Colorado-based Nolah, added: “I look forward to what Nolah will achieve as part of the 3Z Brands family. Combining our technology and expertise with 3Z’s opens new doors for product development and further innovation. We plan to keep pushing the boundaries of mattress technology with affordable solutions to everyday sleep disruptions.”