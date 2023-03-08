Bedding Industries of America Expands JCPenney Footprint

Bedding Industries of America has increased its presence at JCPenney, doubling the number of retail stores carrying its products to 258, and adding six Eclipse branded mattresses to the four Fieldcrest models already carried by the retailer.

The six new mattresses are from the Empower and Evolve collections and are available in firm, plush and pillowtop models.

“The collaboration with JCPenney has been wonderful. The sustainably sourced Fieldcrest series has been popular with their customers leading to the expansion of our program both in-store and online,” said Stuart Carlitz, CEO of BIA. “I am particularly pleased that we have also been able to work with our domestic licensees, and our company operates plants to deliver nationwide capability to this top retailer.”

The Empower and Evolve mattresses are part of a hybrid series of six beds that conform to the body, eliminate motion transfer and are adjustable-base friendly, according to a news release.

The Fieldcrest Casual and Luxury collections feature GOTS-certified organic wool and cotton, all-natural Talalay latex and recycled steel coils, as well as a mattress cover treated with the company’s Eclipse Guard botanical antimicrobial treatment. The collections are a result of an exclusive partnership between BIA and the Iconix Brand Group Inc.