Boyd Sleep Names Dolinger as Vice President of Sales Southeast

Jim Dolinger

Boyd Sleep has hired Jim Dolinger as vice president of sales for the St. Louis-based company’s Southeast region. He will report to Denny Boyd, president of Boyd Sleep.

Dolinger recently served as vice president of sales for the Southeast region for Glideaway in St. Louis. Previously, he worked in retail and district management with companies such as Mattress Giant, Mattress Discounters and Mattress Warehouse.

Dolinger is responsible for wholesale brick-and-mortar sales and sales training, advancing the Boyd Sleep, Nautica Home and Thomasville Mattress brands within his territory, along with the Arkotec line of platform beds. He will focus on developing the company’s line of adjustable bases.

“Jim brings a wealth of knowledge and many years of experience to our team and our company, and we look forward to his addition to our team,” Boyd said.