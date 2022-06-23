Broad River Retail Donates $10,000 to College Fund in Honor of Juneteenth

NEWS RELEASE

FORT MILL, SC – In celebration of Juneteenth, Broad River Retail’s Anti Racism Council (The ARC) presented the United Negro College Fund (UNCF) with a $10,000 donation to support higher education opportunities for minority students on Friday, June 17, 2022.

The ARC worked alongside Broad River Retail’s Leadership Team to create a day of celebration and education for Broad River Retail’s Memory Makers on June 17. The ARC was formed in June of 2020 to establish Broad River Retail’s commitment to antiracism, with a focus on inclusion, education, and community.

“On behalf of The ARC, Broad River Retail is honored to provide this donation to the United Negro College Fund,” said Charlie Malouf, Broad River Retail President and CEO. “We wanted to make an impactful donation in celebration of Juneteenth. Broad River Retail believes strongly in continuing education and ensuring higher education opportunities are equitable throughout the country.”

UNCF’s mission is to build a robust and nationally-recognized pipeline of underrepresented students who, because of UNCF support, become highly-qualified college graduates.

“The UNCF’s goal to increase the total annual number of African American college graduates by focusing on activities that make certain more students are college ready, enroll in college, and persist to graduation directly aligns with the mission of The ARC,” said Anita Harris, Co-Executive Sponsor of The ARC. “We are proud to work with UNCF to help grant all Americans equal access to a college education to prepare them for fulfilling lives and careers.”

Earlier this year, Broad River Retail awarded $65,000 in scholarships to seven recipients through the Founders Scholarship Fund for the 2022-2023 academic school year. The Founders Scholarship Fund was established in 2019 to create opportunities for Memory Makers and children of Memory Makers to create their best memories and thrive without financial burden.

About Broad River Retail

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Fort Mill, South Carolina, Broad River Retail is one of the largest independently owned Ashley licensees, with 27 Ashley stores in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Georgia and four Ashley Outlets. The privately held company employs over 900 at its stores, three distribution centers, and two corporate campuses. Broad River was recently named #45 on Furniture Today’s Top 100 U.S. Furniture Stores and the 34th largest privately held company in South

Carolina.