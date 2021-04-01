CertiPUR-US Partners With Wright Global Graphics to Open Online Store

The CertiPUR-US foam certification program for flexible polyurethane foam has launched an online store in partnership with Wright Global Graphics to offer merchandising materials that promote participation in the CertiPUR program.

The store (CertiPUR.us/Store) makes it easy for participating retailers and makers of bedding and upholstered furniture to order or reorder labels and top-of-bed and point-of-purchase materials bearing the CertiPUR-US logo. The materials are made by Wright Global Graphics, which had headquarters in Thomasville, North Carolina.

Logo labels are available in various formats, such as woven, pressure sensitive, sewn-in and printed satin, that are easily seen by consumers making purchasing decisions based on whether certified foam is used, according to the companies. Hangtags in English, French or Spanish, with or without a company’s own imprint, also are available at a low cost through the online store.

To order materials, companies must be registered and listed in the CertiPUR-US online consumer directory, which is required in order to use the trademarked CertiPUR-US name and logo. Registration is free at CertiPUR.us/Register but requires the submission of verification forms from the company’s certified foam supplier and a signed agreement to adhere to specific rules about the use of the logo.

“We are delighted to partner with this highly respected, family-owned business that has served the industry 60 years,” said Michael Crowell, executive director of the CertiPUR-US program, which is based in Rochester Hills, Michigan. “The new online store makes it much simpler for our more than 1,000 participating companies to leverage their use of certified foam into sales.”