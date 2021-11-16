Covestro, University of Pittsburgh Create Circular Economy Program

Covestro is proud to announce a new program in coordination with the University of Pittsburgh.

The Covestro Circular Economy Program at the University of Pittsburgh is a new collaboration between Covestro and Pitt’s Mascaro Center for Sustainable Innovation (MSCI) and Swanson School of Engineering.

This graduate-level circular design academic program will specifically address the challenge of global waste and material use while creating opportunities for research, education and innovative advancement of circular economy principles. The goal is that the ideas that germinate in the academic setting will take root and drive real-world solutions designed to save the planet.

Through the Covestro Circular Economy Program, Covestro and Pitt plan to create new fundamental science that supports the assembly of new tools to aid circular design. The Program will enable graduate students at Pitt to become experts in circular economy principles, informed by Covestro’s advances in this area, and ultimately create circular, sustainable products and service solutions. The first cohort of graduate students will be recruited for fall 2022.