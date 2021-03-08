Diamond Mattress Relaunches Royal Sleep Products

Manufacturer purchased the brand in 2019, has made major upgrades

Diamond Mattress has relaunched Royal Sleep Products, which it acquired in 2019, after making major investments in manufacturing, business systems, and product strategy and development, according to a news release.

By upgrading equipment, implementing lean manufacturing processes and restructuring shipping, Royal Sleep has expanded capacity and sales by more than 50%, according to the news release. Royal Sleep also has unveiled a new website with a fully supported retailer and marketing portals.

Retail partners of both Diamond Mattress and Royal Sleep will benefit from the expanded mattress assortment, niche pricing strategy, increased manufacturing capacity, and greater sourcing and buying power, according to the news release.

Royal Sleep operates from a 60,000-square-foot facility in Fort Worth, Texas, and produces mattresses, futons, foundations and sleep accessories for retail and the hospitality sector in southern, central and western regions of the United States.

“The Royal Sleep brand spans six decades with a great reputation in Texas, and that will be only extended and elevated with expanded reach now as part of the Diamond Mattress family,” said Ed Barrera, chief financial officer and chief operating officer for Diamond Mattress, which has headquarters in Rancho Dominguez, California.

Breanna Pennington, Diamond Mattress vice president, added: “True to our Diamond I-CARE values, we have also focused on adding the right people to the team, who are not only industry veterans but are passionate and dedicated to strong relationships with external and internal customers.”