E.S. Kluft & Co. Promotes Bedding Veterans, Restructures Commercial Sales Team

E.S. Kluft & Co. has reorganized its commercial sales team by promoting industry veteran Chad Megard to executive vice president of sales for the United States. To further strengthen the team, the company also promoted Brett Swygman to senior vice president of sales for the West region.

Brett Swygman Chad Megard

“As we gain market share and with the addition of a third plant in Grand Prairie, Texas, we are changing the structure of our sales organization to support future growth,” said Jon Stowe, managing director of E.S. Kluft, based in Rancho Cucamonga, California.

“We’ve had tremendous growth in the last three years and Chad has been an integral part of that growth,” Stowe said. “Having him lead our newly organized commercial sales team will help us continue to enhance relationships with our retail partners and strengthen our leadership position in the luxury bedding market.”

Megard joined E.S. Kluft in 2014 as vice president of sales for the East region. In 2017, he was promoted to senior vice president of sales for the East region and Canada. Since 2020, he has taken on the additional responsibility of senior vice president of sales for national accounts.

In his new position as executive vice president of sales, Megard will be responsible for sales and development for E.S. Kluft throughout the United States. Prior to joining the company, he held senior sales executive jobs with King Koil and Dormeo N.A.

In addition, Swygman, who joined E.S. Kluft in 2017, has been promoted from vice president to senior vice president of sales for the West region. Prior to joining E.S. Kluft, Swygman spent 16 years at Simmons and Serta Simmons, serving in leadership roles of increasing responsibility.

In the newly organized team, Megard will report to Stowe, managing director of E.S. Kluft, while Swygman and Russ Gulla, vice president for national accounts, will report to Megard.