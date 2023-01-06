Ergomotion Launches Diagnostic Bed Feature

New technology allows Ergomotion to locate fault points and improve maintenance.

Ergomotion has introduced its new Bed Diagnostic feature, available for select Ergomotion-manufactured adjustable bases.

The new feature allows consumers to test the performance of their bed base through the product’s mobile app and submit a report if a repair or part replacement is needed.

Once a test report is submitted by a consumer, the company can locate fault points in the bed base, improve efficiency of maintenance and help ensure the safety of consumers.

The Ergomotion customer service team will advise on next steps depending on the situation, whether it’s dispatching repair people or sending new parts. Currently, Bed Diagnostic supports the detection of engines and massage motors.

“Our new Bed Diagnostic technology integration elevates Ergomotion among competitors and reinforces the brand as a global leader of adjustable bases,” says Nikunj Patel, director of customer experience at

Ergomotion, based in Santa Barbara, California. “As we continue to infuse smart tech into our wellness solutions, we advance Ergomotion’s mission to bring cutting-edge innovation to our consumers.”